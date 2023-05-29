Nasdaq 100 set to extend 2023 rally?

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 1:21 PM
12 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

US equities are poised to continue the past 2-month rally after today’s Memorial day holiday, with the Nasdaq 100 likely to benefit most. Of major markets open today, the Nikkei 225 was up over 1% (clocking a 20% rise for the year.) US stock futures rose modestly. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 17 this morning, on debt ceiling news.

Debt deal could slow growth, moderate rate rises

President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy struck a debt ceiling deal in principle on the weekend, but still need to sell it to their caucuses in the House and Senate by the extended June 5 deadline. Spending limits are expected to be applied starting with the fiscal year start of October, though it’s possible small effects could emerge before through clawbacks of Covid assistance and phasing out student debt assistance. Most impactful for the broader economy is the cap on government spending potentially limits a US economy burdened by the high interest rates and restricted credit access. Federal and State spending has helped support US growth so far, but this assistance could fade.

Economists recently surveyed by Bloomberg signaled in a 0.5% annualized drop in gross domestic product for both the third and fourth quarters, and this group put the chances of a recession in 2024 at 65%. On the flip side, a slowing economy – still not evident in recent economic data – could persuade the Fed to make no change in interest rates at  their mid-June policy meeting. Fed Futures now indicate a final 25 basis-point hike in July.

Tech stock rally

We are seeing some very sharp price movements amongst tech stocks which could be a theme for the week ahead. Nvidia’s extraordinary rally was the standout last week, with the tech conglomerate’s price rising 26% on Thursday after reporting better than expected quarterly results. This year has seen a tremendous appetite to buy tech stocks, after a one third decline in the Nasdaq 100 in 2022. In May alone, eight tech stocks are up 30%-plus:  NVIDIA (89.9%), Salesforce (49.6%), Advanced Micro Devices (38.0%), Arista Networks (32.0%), Monolithic Power Systems (30.6%), Apple (30.6%), Cadence Design Systems (30.4%) and ANSYS (30.0%).

Bottom line – risk-on?

Financial markets could move to risk-on this week if the debt ceiling deal is approved, with tech stocks likely to benefit most.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • US stock futures rose 0.5% in Monday morning trading in Asia but subsequently fell back to be up 0.2% at time of writing
  • In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 1% in Monday trading.
  • The DAX was unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell 3% to 17.4

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies this morning, after advancing 1% last week
  • Yields on 10-year Treasury futures ticked lower, sending the implied yield up slightly to 4.46%

Commodities

  • Gold prices were unchanged this morning at $1,963 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices were off 0.3% to $72.5 per barrel

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:10 AM
Gold , ASX 200 Analysis: Morning brief - 29th May 2023
Yesterday 10:53 PM
S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
May 27, 2023 02:37 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flashes Overbought Signal for First Time in 2023
May 26, 2023 08:02 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Turn Gathers Steam
May 26, 2023 06:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 set to extend 2023 rally?
By:
Paul Walton
Today 05:21 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
      Molten metal
      Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 26, 2023 11:44 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 25, 2023 05:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.