Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 2:11 PM
0 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq celebrated good inflation numbers when they were announced, but the rally fizzled out by lunchtime, with many markets back where they began by midday. It’s unlikely that this data will cause the Fed to pivot to rate cuts, and Fed fund futures put just 26% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the November meeting, with modest expectations that we’ll see the first of several rate cuts as early as next March. A jump in weekly jobless claims caught the attention of traders, suggesting that the tight labor market is starting to loosen a bit, falling in line with the Fed’s objective of easing wage inflation. But it’s just one week’s data, and the numbers overall remain tight. Crude oil prices posted modest losses after posting fresh nine-month highs overnight.

Bottom-line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

US inflation numbers edge down

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 3.2% year-on-year in July, better than the expected 3.3%, but up from 3.0% last month
  • Core CPI, ex volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.7% year-on-year in July, below the anticipated 4.8%
  • A breakdown of this morning’s inflation data still raises questions in some sectors …
    • Fuel oil prices rose 3.0% month-on-month
    • Shelter costs rose 0.4% month-on-month in July, but trending in the right direction
    • Services less energy rose 0.4% month-on-month, consistent with where that sector has been for the past four or five month
  • While other sectors are seeing slowing price rises …
    • Food inflation seems to be calming, with month-on-month gains of 0.3% for food consumed at home and 0.2% gains for food consumed away from home
    • Used car prices fell 1.3% in July, while new-car prices fell 0.1%
    • Electricity costs fell 0.7% month-on-month in July

First time benefit claims edging up

  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits rose to 248,00 in the week ending August 5, ahead of expectations, and up from 227,00 the previous week
  • That pushed the four-week moving average to 231,00, up from 228,250 claims the previous week
  • Continuing claims in the week ending July 29 fell by another 8,00 to 1.684 million
  • The four-week moving average for continuing claims fell 9,250 to 1.701 million

Ukraine works on safe corridor for grain shipments

Ukraine worked with the International Maritime Organization to create a temporary safe corridor for cargo ships, it announced today. The routes will be used primarily to allow ships trapped at ports not covered by the Black Sea Grain Initiative to finally leave those ports after being trapped there since February 2022. The ships will have cameras on them to prove their peaceful intents. The IMO’s involvement provides a sense of protection under international maritime law, although Ukraine clearly states that risks remain from mines in the water as well as possible Russian strikes. All eyes will now be on Russia’s response to the ships moving through these corridors.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets sell off after early gains

  • Equity markets sold off by lunchtime after early gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Russell 2000 was off 0.6%
  • Global markets were up, with the DAX and Nikkei 225 up 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, while the FTSE 100 was up 0.4%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 18.8

Currencies unchanged, Bonds sell off

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies to 102.3
  • The Euro was up 0.4% against the dollar, Sterling was unchanged, and the Yen was down 0.5%
  • Bonds sold off, with 2-year and 10-year Treasuries yields rising to 4.76% and 4.08%

Commodities see oil profit-taking

  • Gold and Silver prices were unchanged and up 0.6%, respectively, at $1,952 per ounce and $22.9 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices saw overnight profit taking, off 1.5% to $83.2 per barrel
  • New-crop soybean prices were strongest in the grain complex as traders position for the possibility that USDA will cut its yield forecast tomorrow, further tightening the new-crop balance sheet
  • Corn and wheat prices are consolidating just above recent lows, but with a firmer tone to them ahead of tomorrow's USDA report

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Clears August Opening Range
Today 06:04 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Today 04:41 PM
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent
Today 04:00 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:00 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
    By:
    Paul Walton
    August 8, 2023 05:14 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      StoneX Bullion Report
      By:
      Paul Walton
      August 8, 2023 12:16 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
        By:
        Paul Walton
        August 7, 2023 06:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.