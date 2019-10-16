Netflix subscriber trend will be watched

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 16, 2019 11:47 AM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Netflix has some convincing to do as heavy competition waits in the wings

Rivals are set to swarm over Netflix’s patch, though with Disney+, the new streaming entrant, launching on 12th November, the quarter was spared direct pressure from major competition. 


Meanwhile, a more impressive line-up than in Q2 should help streaming subscriber growth rebound, overall. International subscriber growth is forecast to accelerate by 24% year-on-year, or 6.92 million, but U.S. subscriber growth is seen declining by 21%, an 859,000 fall. 

Adjusted EPS forecast: +20.3% to $1.24. Revenue forecast: +31% to $5.25bn.

WHAT TO WATCH
Netflix will not only have to exceed its guidance around 7 million subscriber additions but also deliver a healthy 4Q forecast to ease concerns that arose after weak 2Q results. Questions about the business model abound, given looming competition. A strong slate including "Stranger Things" should have helped subscriptions in 3Q, but investors will be most curious about how the company plans to fend off a new crop of rivals prepared to pour vast sums of money into content. Subscriber guidance for 4Q is critical, given the November launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+.

See our VIDEO PREVIEW of NETFLIX EARNINGS HERE

Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:52 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:34 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Test June High
Yesterday 05:25 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:49 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:13 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 12:52 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.