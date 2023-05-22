NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Rate Decision

NZD/USD Outlook

NZD/USD appears to have reversed ahead of the monthly low (0.6162) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA (0.6233) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may keep the exchange rate afloat as the central bank is expected to further embark on its hiking-cycle.

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Rate Decision

NZD/USD is little changed after breaking out of a narrow range at the end of last week, but developments coming out of the RBNZ may sway the exchange rate as the central bank is anticipated to deliver a 25bp rate hike.

New Zealand Economic Calendar 05222023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, the update to New Zealand’s Retail Sales report may generate a limited market reaction as the RBNZ is slated to release the updated Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), and it remains to be seen if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. will pursue a more restrictive policy as the Official Cash Rate (OCR) ‘needed to reach a level where the Committee could be confident it would reduce actual inflation to within the 1-3 percent target range over the forecast horizon.’

RBNZ OCR Forecast 05222023

In turn, a 25bp rate hike along with an upward revision in the OCR projection may generate a bullish reaction in NZD/USD as the RBNZ prepares household and businesses for higher interest rates, but more of the same from Governor Orr and Co. may drag on the New Zealand Dollar as the central bank seems to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

With that said, a dovish RBNZ rate hike may produce a bearish reaction in NZD/USD as market participants brace a for a change in regime, but recent price action raises the scope for a test of the May high (0.6385) as the exchange rate appears to have reversed ahead of the monthly low (0.6162).

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Daily

NZDUSD Daily Chart 05222023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; NZD/USD on TradingView

  • NZD/USD appears to have reversed ahead of the monthly low (0.6162) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA (0.6233), and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6385) as long as it holds above the 0.6260 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) area.
  • Need a break/close above the 0.6380 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6430 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region to open up the February high (0.6538), but the exchange rate may trade within a defined range if it fails to clear the monthly high (0.6385).
  • In turn, NZD/USD may mirror the price action from earlier this year if it fails to break/close above the 0.6380 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6430 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region, and lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6260 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) area may push NZD/USD back towards 0.6220 (50% Fibonacci extension).

USD/JPY Rally Fizzles with RSI Reversing Ahead of Overbought Zone

EUR/USD Outlook: Break of April Low Pushes RSI Toward Overbought Zone

Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

