NZDUSD treads water ahead of Thursdays Q2 GDP data release

September 13, 2021 11:00 PM
2 views
Yesterday NZ PM Jacinda Arden announced Auckland would stay in lockdown for another week in line with the NZ government's strategy of pursuing zero new cases. 


Encouragingly the pace of vaccination in NZ has increased. 66% of the population have now received their first dose, and 33% of the population are double jabbed. These numbers should continue to increase after the NZ government secured 500k of Pfizer doses from Denmark and 275k from Spain. 

Heading into Thursday's Q2 GDP release and reflecting delta optimism, pricing for an RBNZ hike has increased from 90% priced to fully priced for a 25bp hike at its meeting on October 6th. 

Although Thursdays Q2 GDP data predates the current lockdown, it will confirm the economy was on a solid footing before the lockdowns. The market is looking for a 1.3% q/q lift in Q2 GDP, followed by a sharp drop in Q3, before a reopening fuelled recovery in Q4. 

The NZDUSD's ability to withstand the recent bout of risk aversion in US equity equities has been impressive, despite the NZDUSD having one of the outstanding long positions in G10 FX currently. 

Nonetheless, while the NZDUSD remains below trend channel resistance and recent highs .7140/70, the risks remain for a flush lower towards the 7000c area in the near term. Aware that if the NZDUSD were to break and close above .7175, it would negate expectations of a pullback and indicate a rally towards .7300c is underway.


NZDUSD Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 14th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Hits, Brings Pullback - What's Next?
Yesterday 11:37 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 09:28 PM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Rally Emerges - Outlook Hinges on Fed and BoJ Rate Decisions
Yesterday 05:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rally at Risk- FOMC on Tap
Yesterday 03:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:10 PM
    British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 20, 2023 03:53 PM
      Research
      AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 19, 2023 05:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.