NZDUSD weekly top performer

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 18, 2020 11:02 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Here is a review of key economic data over the past week: 

The Leading Index rose 1.2% on month in August (+1.3% expected), from a revised +2.0% in July. 

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index spiked to 78.9 on month in the September preliminary reading (75.0 expected), from 74.1 in the August final reading.

Housing Starts declined to 1,416K on month in August (1,488K expected), from a revised 1,492K in July. 

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 860K for the week ending September 12th (850K expected), from a revised 893K in the week before. Continuing Claims dropped to 12,628K for the week ending September 5th (13,000K expected), from a revised 13,544K in the previous week. 

The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications declined 2.5% for the week ending September 11th, compared to +2.9% in the prior week. 

Retail Sales Advance rose 0.6% on month in August (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.9% in July. 

Empire Manufacturing jumped to 17.0 on month in September (6.9 expected), from 3.7 in August. 

Industrial Production advanced 0.4% on month in August (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +3.5% in July.

Finally, the Federal Reserve decided to keep the Federal Funds Rate at 0.00% to 0.25%, as expected.

On Monday, no major economic data is expected.

The NZDUSD was the week's best performer with a gain of appx. 1.69%. The pair remains above a prior declining trendline that was acting as resistance. A bullish crossover has been confirmed after the 20-day moving average crossed above the 50 day MA on the 24th of August. Key support remains at 0.6485. Price action is currently testing the 0.6795 resistance level. A break above 0.6795 resistance would pave the way towards the next major resistance level of 0.694.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Test of Former Support in Focus
Yesterday 09:00 PM
JPY Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Stretches Towards 145
Yesterday 08:01 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Yesterday 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Yesterday 04:59 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal at First Hurdle into Q3
Yesterday 04:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:59 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:48 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 28, 2023 02:55 AM
        Gold trading
        Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 10:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.