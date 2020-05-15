OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD Will crude drop below zero again

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 15, 2020 10:23 AM
2 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The markets have been very enthusiastic over the last few days about how the worst of the decline in oil prices is now over, how the supply surplus in the US market is beginning to clear as states reopen, and how the belo- zero prices seen at the end of April are a thing of the past. While there is some substance to the rebalancing of market story, the risks are far from over, particularly as many oil tankers off the US coast have yet to be unloaded.

Departing from its usual restrained norm, the CFTC poured cold water over the market exuberance, warning brokers, exchanges and clearing houses to be ready for crude oil prices to move yet again into negative territory. Obviously expecting a certain amount of turmoil before the WTI June contract expires on 19 May, the CFTC asked exchanges to monitor the markets and to use their emergency authority if needed to suspend trading if a contract becomes disorderly. Monday will be the highest risk day for volatility given that oil prices have risen 11% in the course of last week.

Russia, Brazil and the virus

Over the last ten days Russia and Brazil have become the new hotbeds of coronavirus with cases in Russia rising by around 10,000 per day and Brazil seeing daily increases of almost 14,000. Both economies will emerge ravaged by virus and if anything, will be tempted to pump more oil to plug income gaps. Russia has been in tight lockdown for roughly the same period of time as the US and Europe but has slowly started reopening this week and the damage to its manufacturing has been on a similar scale as in the other two regions. In April its manufacturing PMI dropped to a record low of 31.3 while services PMI sank to 12.2.

For the moment Brazil has a smaller number of cases than Russia but unfortunately a galloping death toll of over 800 per day. While Russia’s oil output will technically be constrained by an agreement with Saudi Arabia, its usual compliance rate of around 80% may end up slipping. There are no such constraints on Brazil which in January decided not to join OPEC exactly for that reason, to be able expand production at will.

Brazilian exports of crude oil:

Market chart showing the exports of Brazilian crude oil . Published in May 2020 Source: Trade Economics Brazil

Source: Trading Economics

The opposite of lockstep

The American Petroleum Institute (API) oil inventory data published on Tuesdays and similar data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesdays each week typically move in lockstep, reflecting the weekly change in US demand trends, but that correlation diverged last week. The sudden disparity between the non-governmental API and official government data provided by the EIA has left investors wondering which of the two is showing the real demand picture. Given that oil companies are required to report their inventories to the EIA while providing information to API is optional, markets tend to place a greater emphasis on the EIA’s data. The disconnect could create some confusion next week, unless the two sets of data move back into sync. 

When

What

Why is it important

Tue 19 May 10.00

German ZEW May economic sentiment

A proxy for the demand trend in Europe’s largest economy

Tue 19 May

WTI June Crude oil contract expires

Expect higher volatility in the lead up to contract expiry

Tue 19 May 15.00

Fed chairman Powell testifies before Congress

Powell warned this week that there could be more economic turmoil on the horizon

Tue 19 May 21.30

API weekly US crude oil stocks

Inventory levels are still rising but the speed of increases has been slowing for the last three weeks. Last up 7.58m

Wed 20 May 

Public holiday in Germany and a number of European countries

Brent crude volumes expected to be thinner than usual

Wed 20 May 15.30

EIA crude oil stocks change

Last week showed a surprise decline of 745,000bbl

Thu 21 May 08.30

Germany May manufacturing PMI

German manufacturing should show signs of improvement as the country started lifting lockdowns. Previous reading at 34.5

Thu 21 May 09.00

Eurozone May manufacturing PMI

Same as for Germany. Last reading at 33.4

Thu 21 May 13.30

US initial jobless claims to May 15

The state of the job market is a good proxy for domestic US oil demand

Thu 21 May 14.45

US May manufacturing PMI

Should show a slight uptick from 36.1 in April as some businesses restarted operations over the last two weeks

Fri 22 May 18.00

Baker Hughes US oil rig count


Fri 22 May 20.30

CFTC oil net positions

Changes in money managers’ net positions



Related tags: Brent Oil

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Hits, Brings Pullback - What's Next?
Yesterday 11:37 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 09:28 PM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Rally Emerges - Outlook Hinges on Fed and BoJ Rate Decisions
Yesterday 05:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rally at Risk- FOMC on Tap
Yesterday 03:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
    By:
    October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
      By:
      October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
        Currency prices
        Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 8, 2022 11:47 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.