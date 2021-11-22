Oil-palooza!?

November 22, 2021 5:15 PM
10 views
Oil rig on an grey day

Last week, after Joe Biden got off the phone with China’s President XI, China announced they would be releasing oil from their reserves.  Whether that was the reason China released oil from their National Food and Strategic Reserves or not, doesn’t really matter. (China also released oil from their reserves back in September).  However, upon Joe Biden’s urging, today Japan and India also released oil from their own reserves.  Later in the day, the US followed suit and announced it would be releasing oil from is Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The amounts and timing of the release for each country is still undecided, however the US may release up to 35 million barrels of oil.  South Korea may be next to announce.

What factors move the price of oil?

But what does that mean for OPEC+ when they meet again at their next meeting on December?  Probably not much.  The release from the SPRs is already priced into the market. As we wrote last week, prices may have been moving lower on speculation that these countries may release oil from their reserves.   In addition, OPEC+ had said at their last meeting that they would not increase supply due to the lack of the demand from the uncertainty around the coronavirus.  With the reemergence of the virus in Europe, their outlook probably won’t change much when they meet in early December. So how much more room could WTI have on the downside?

WTI crude oil had been moving lower since it put in a bearish engulfing candlestick on November 10th, from 85.15.  Today, price reached a low of 75.77.

wti daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Oil pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of August 22nd to the highs of October 25th.  The price pattern on a 240-minute timeframe targets just below 74.00, which is also the 50% retracement from the same timeframe.

wti 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

The correlation coefficient between WTI can USD/CAD is -0.83.  As we often discuss, USD/CAD and Crude oil have an inverse correlation.  Anything below -0.80 is considered a strong negative correlation. On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD broke through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the September 20th highs to the October 21st lows at 1.2664 and rose to the target of the AB=CD formation, near 1.2710.  In addition, the pair stalled at the upward sloping trendline dating back to July 5th.

usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Both Crude Oil and USD/CAD at support and resistance, respectively, on the daily timeframe. If WTI crude oil holds, USD/CAD may move lower.  However, if WTI does complete the flag pattern on the 240-minute timeframe, one USD/CAD may push incrementally higher and reach the target for the descending wedge and horizontal resistance at 1.2775!

Whatever the reason that crude moved lower, one has to wonder how much room WTI has on the downside.  Is it a “sell the rumor, buy the fact”, or was it lower due to the expected lack of demand?  With the increase in oil from the SPRs, OPEC+ is likely still on hold at the next meeting, which may give Crude a bounce and may push USD/CAD lower!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: USD/CAD Trade Ideas Forex WTI Oil

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
Yesterday 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

canada_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:24 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Forex trading
      US Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 10, 2023 08:51 PM
        usdcad_01
        USD/CAD Technical Analysis: CAD Breakdown Pulls Back, US CPI in Focus
        By:
        James Stanley
        August 9, 2023 06:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.