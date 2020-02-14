OPEC WEEK AHEAD Will Russia or wont it

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 14, 2020 3:50 AM
1 views
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

A week has already passed since the OPEC technical committee recommended that the cartel and Russia deepen the production cuts to balance out the demand reduction that will come from the coronavirus. And yet, Russia has yet to make a decision, stalling for time to see if the news flow from China will disprove OPEC’s worst-case scenario expectations now that the spread of the virus seems to have slowed down a bit (yesterday’s big revision notwithstanding).

After OPEC made its recommendation, Russia’s Energy Minister met with domestic oil producers, but they managed to avoid making a key decision until next week when the larger part of China’s industry - that has been shuttered during the coronavirus outbreak - is expected to start operating again close to normal capacity. The week ahead should bring a final response from Russia, even be it one that OPEC may not want to hear. Even if that happens, OPEC may still go ahead and cut its production, reaching a decision at the latest at its next scheduled meeting in Vienna at the beginning of March.

Car production contagion

The aftermath of the coronavirus is not dissimilar to cleaning the house after a raucous party, with a new damaged item found every day. In no industry is this more the case than with car producers where the disruption in the supply of smaller items and spare parts has or may yet force producers outside of China to briefly stop assembling cars while they look for alternative supplies.  South Korea’s Hyundai has been one of the worst hit producers outside of China, but by next week it is likely to resume output, albeit below previous production levels. European car production is also not out of the woods yet – so far Fiat Chrysler has warned that one or two of its European plants may find themselves having to stop production for a time as component supplies dry up. So far production in North America has not been faced with serious problems with parts supplies even though most cars contain some components that are produced in China.

Here is an overview of how car makers have been affected:

  • BMW to restart production on 17 Feb
  • Daimler reopened Beijing plant on Feb 10
  • Fiat Chrysler expects disruption to its European operations
  • Ford resumed output at two Chinese plants on 10 Feb
  • GM to restart production in China on Feb 15
  • Hyundai and Kia Motors closed plants in Korea between 4 -11 Feb because supply of engine wire harnesses from China had stopped. Hyundai’s China factories expected to reopen Monday.
  • Nissan stopped production in Japan on 11-12 Feb because of parts shortage
  • Peugeot’s three Wuhan plants to reopen Feb 14
  • Renault closed Busan plant between 11-16 Feb
  • Tesla closed Shanghai plant between 29 Jan and 10 Feb
  • Toyota to reopen plants on Feb 16. It operates 12 car and component factories in China
  • VW to restart production on Feb 17.

US market closure Monday shifts the week by a day

The US Presidents Day closure on Monday will shift back the release of oil-market related data like API weekly crude stocks and EIA’s stock data by one day. Last week the EIA reported an increase in crude oil stocks of 7.459m, in itself not hugely worrying in terms of demand given that this is within the band seen over the last few years. However seasonally, demand tended to be higher than this in January, and the latest increase reflected the unseasonably mild winter. It is also evidence of the continuing rise in the US oil production, unmatched by domestic demand growth, which is predicted to result in the US solidifying its position as a net exporter of crude until 2050, according to the EIA.

Market chart shows US Crude oil net imports: 2010 to forecasts up to 2050. Published in February 2020from Energy Outlook 2020

When

What

Why is it important

Monday 17 Feb

US Presidents Day

US markets closed

Tuesday 18 Feb 10.00

Germany ZEW survey

Institutional investors sentiment on German economy

Tuesday 18 Feb

ACEA Europe new car registrations

Registrations rose 21.7% in December

Wednesday 19 Feb 13.30

US Jan housing starts

Indicates the strength of the retail market

Wednesday 19 Feb 21.30

API US weekly crude oil stocks

Last 6m

Thursday 20 Feb 01.30

China PBOC interest rate decision

Gauge of direction of Chinese economy, last at 4.5%

Thursday 20 Feb 13.30

US initial jobless claims

Relates to the strength of the retail market

Thursday 20 Feb 16.00

EIA Crude oil stocks

Last up 7.459m

Friday 21 Feb 08.30

Germany Feb manufacturing PMI 

Last in contraction territory at 45.3

Friday 21 Feb 14.45

US Feb manufacturing PMI

Last in 51.9 indicating expansion

Friday 21 Feb 18.00

Baker Hughes oil rig count

Friday 21 Feb 20.30

CFTC oil net positions

Money managers’ oil positions



Related tags: Brent Commodities Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
Yesterday 07:16 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Yesterday 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Yesterday 04:39 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge Halted at Support
Yesterday 04:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Yesterday 03:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
        Currency prices
        Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 8, 2022 11:47 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.