Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, FOMC Talking Points:

Tomorrow brings the September FOMC rate decision and there’s minimal expectation for any changes there. More debatable, however, is the Fed’s stance for the rest of the year with an approximate 40% probability of at least one more hike in the bank’s two rate meetings taking place after tomorrow.

Despite the expectation for cuts next year, the US Dollar remains in an aggressive nine-week bullish breakout, which is the longest such streak in a decade. But as we looked at in the webinar this is likely more to do with other currencies in the DXY quote rather than hawkish expectation around the US Central Bank, and this helps to explain the recent bullish behavior in gold prices.

This is an archived webinar that’s free for all to join. If you would like to join the weekly webinar on Tuesdays at 1PM ET, the following link will allow for registration: Click here to register .

Fed day is almost upon us as the bank’s September rate decision is scheduled for tomorrow. There’s minimal expectation for any actual change at that meeting but there is the widely held belief that the bank will use tomorrow’s meeting to set the stage for the rest of the year. With that said, it makes little sense to be too confirmed in either direction as the bank will get more data before the next rate decision on November the 1st, so we’re likely in for the usual smattering of ‘data dependency’ that we’ve become accustomed to over the past few months. But, how strongly they indicate another possible hike along with how markets respond will likely be the big takeaway here.

The nuance around price action leading into this meeting is of interest, particularly given last week’s ECB meeting. The European Central Bank hiked last week but they also hinted that it may be their last for this cycle. That brought upon the unique scenario of a rate hike sell-off in the pair; but EUR/USD simply found support at the same 1.0638 level that I’ve been talking about and that held the lows after that meeting.

It’s even led to a bit of bullish movement on a short-term basis and there’s an open door for a deeper pullback, as price has held higher lows along a bullish trendline since that support test last Thursday/Friday.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

Going back to the daily chart highlights our current context ahead of the rate meeting, and this can keep the door open for bears even on a pullback to 1.0803, which is confluent with the resistance side of the bearish channel over the next couple of days. There’s another spot of resistance above that, around 1.0843, that remains of interest, as well.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

USD

The US Dollar has now put in nine consecutive weeks of gains, which is the first time that’s happened since September of 2014. Making matters more interesting is what rate expectations have been doing during this bullish trend, as markets are expecting the Fed to go into cutting mode next year. The US Dollar has continued to march higher anyways, highlighting how this appears to be more of a negative Euro situation than a positive USD situation (given that the Euro is 57.6% of the DXY basket).

In the USD that bullish trend looks overbought from a few different vantage points, but support has remained vigorously defended over the past couple of months. For tomorrow, the 104.70 level would be an aggressive support level for bulls to hold as this would remain above the prior higher-low and support at prior resistance of 104.45. Below that, 104.31 is in the picture and that’s followed by 104.

If a deeper pullback does develop, that might not be all too terrible for longer-term USD bulls, as I highlighted the prior instance of nine consecutive weekly gains.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

Gold

Gold prices have continued to show strength even with the strong US Dollar backdrop. Gold prices set a fresh two-week high earlier today, finding resistance at the 1936 Fibonacci level. This also goes along with a bullish break of a falling wedge pattern, which can keep the door open for topside trends if buyers can hold higher-low supports.

The big item of change here appeared to show around the European Central Bank rate decision, which is likely highlighting a notable driver, as it was the hope that the ECB may have added their final rate hike that helped to bring gold bulls back to the bid. This also highlights how a dovish FOMC may help to continue the bullish move while hawkishiness from the bank could bring the opposite effect. In that scenario – the big question is whether bulls can hold support in the 1925-1932 zone.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley, Gold on Tradingview

GBP/USD

There’s a rate decision in the UK on Thursday, and inflation data is set to be released tomorrow morning. This could provide significant drive GBP into the end of this week. The expectation for those inflation prints is at 6.8% for core and 7.0% for headline, so the Bank of England remains in a difficult spot.

The British Pound has been pummeled of late and in the GBP/USD pair, price has just started to re-test support at a prior resistance trendline. As shown in the webinar, it appears that there’s been a build of support around that trendline projection and this can keep the door open for bulls. I’m tracking a key spot of short-term resistance around 1.2446, which is confluent with the 200 day moving average. If bulls can force a move above that, the 1.2500 psychological level looms above, but that could open the door for sequencing of higher-highs and lows in the event that we see a bullish scenario develop in the pair.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Continues Reversal from 1.3652

I had highlighted this in the webinar a couple of weeks ago, but the 1.3652 level remains a big sticking point in the USD/CAD pair. Last week produced a pullback from that resistance to the 1.3500 psychological level, but that’s failed and bears are now making a fast push down to the 1.3400 level.

As I had highlighted in the webinar, there’s now short-term resistance potential at that spot around 1.3500. From the weekly chart, there’s a lot of context below current price given the grind that we’ve seen of late, but I think it’s the level at 1.3224 that sticks out as an item of interest, in the event that this pullback continues to run.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist