Pre-FOMC USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold)

Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Talking Points:

The US Dollar has now spent two weeks holding resistance at its 200-day moving average and tomorrow brings the FOMC rate decision, followed by the Friday release of Non-farm Payrolls.

As I shared in the webinar, my opinion is that natural forces of the USD seem higher such as we’ve seen with the recovery from the December lows. But we’ve seen a dovish Jerome Powell over the past couple of rate decisions that have served to extend the sell-off in the currency.

As of this writing there’s a 76.3% probability of at least five 25 bp rate cuts from the Fed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Friday NFP report is expected to show a 3.8% unemployment rate, well below the natural rate of unemployment per the St. Louis Fed, and stocks have continued to drive to fresh all-time-highs and inflation has remained elevated beyond the Fed’s target. This does not seem a conducive environment for rate cuts but we’ll hear more from Powell on that topic tomorrow.

The next few days will be big for global markets. While there’s scant expectation for any actual moves at tomorrow’s FOMC rate decision, there could be large ramifications drawn from the press conference. That’s been somewhat of an issue over the past couple of meetings when Powell surprised at taking on a fairly dovish tone. In November, the US Dollar was threating a breakout to a fresh yearly high as Powell sauntered towards the lecturn. But, by the end of that presser the USD had already started to build a gravestone doji, which portended the bearish trend that was to come.

USD bears got an assist from the CPI report that was released on November 14th, allowing for DXY to push below the 200-dma, but by the time we got to the December rate decision bulls had already responded, pushing the Dollar back-above the 200DMA. The FOMC rate decision in December was announced on the 13th, with the ECB a day later; and the net takeaway from those rate decisions was a weaker USD and a stronger Euro as Powell confirmed that the Fed had already started to talk about rate cuts while Christine Lagarde and the ECB dodged the question of cuts entirely. The net response was a bullish breakout in EUR/USD that quickly brought the 1.1000 big figure back into the picture.

At this stage, if looking at the rate cut question there remains a number of hurdles. The unemployment rate for the Friday NFP report is expected at 3.8%, which is well below the 4.39% rate of ‘natural unemployment,’ per the St. Louis Fed. So, the mandate of employment would appear to be strong. The other mandate of inflation would also be problematic for the prospect of cuts as the Friday PCE report showed Core PCE at 2.9%, still 45% higher than the Fed’s target. While this has quickly moved back of late, it’s still elevated beyond where the Fed says that they want to see inflation at. And then stocks have broken out aggressively to fresh all-time-highs in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Yet the expectation is for the Fed to push five 25 bp rate cuts this year, to a current probability of 76.3%.

Target Rate Probabilities for FOMC at end of 2024

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from CME Fedwatch Tool

The reasons above are why I noted in the webinar that, in my opinion, the natural forces behind the USD seem bullish. But as we’ve seen over the past couple of rate decisions Powell has been surprisingly dovish and one would have to assume that there’s a reason; and there’s been scant evidence of anything changing or shifting. So, I’m expecting Powell to stick to a familiar dovish refrain tomorrow.

The more interesting outcome would be if that dovish take from Chair Powell helps to bring USD-bulls back to the market, and the plethora of factors mentioned above could each serve as reasons for such.

At this point the USD remains resistance at the 200-day moving average, as has been the case for the past two weeks. I wrote an educational article on the 200-day moving average three weeks ago and this, along with EUR/USD, was one of the reasons behind the timing of that article. I’ve cleaned up the below daily chart to emphasize that 200DMA test, and there’s swing support at prior resistance as taken from the 102.77 level. Above current prices, it was the same spot of resistance that held the highs into the December FOMC rate decision that remains of interest, taken from the 104.21 level.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart (indicative)

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

EUR/USD

Linking back to the US Dollar educational article from last week, it’s important to remember that currencies are unique in the fact that the only way to value a currency – is with another currency. And in the case of the US Dollar, with the DXY basket, it’s really just a composite of other currencies. The Euro plays a massive role there with a 57.6% allocation so in many cases the Euro and the US Dollar will offer complimentary themes just going in different directions.

And as Powell has been perhaps move dovish than expected, Lagarde has been a bit more hawkish than what I would expect and the December 13th/14th tango between the Fed and ECB highlights that.

Like the US Dollar, EUR/USD has been testing its 200DMA for the past two weeks. Sellers have remained persistent, but not persistent enough to push price into a fresh trend as the pair continues to grasp for support at the 200-day as of this writing. That stall at support has allowed for a falling wedge to build, which is often approached with aim of bullish reversals, and this can keep the door open for bulls as we move towards tomorrow’s rate decision.

But, as noted in the webinar the big question is whether a breakout from the wedge can carry any significant continuation potential. And, in that backdrop of USD-weakness, there may simply be more attractive venues elsewhere.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

USD/JPY

One of those major FX markets that could be more exciting for scenarios of USD-weakness is USD/JPY. While question marks remain around the prospect of tightening at the Bank of Japan, it does seem as though they won’t be loosening any more. And if the Fed is legitimately done with hikes and their next move will be a cut, that could cause some concern for carry traders that have been riding that trend of rate divergence.

I explained with a bit more depth in the webinar but the big difference in the 2022 reversal from 150/152 and the 2023 iteration was actually something that can be drawn back to the Euro and the ECB. In 2022, there were rising rate expectations in Europe and when CPI was released on November 10th of that year, below expectations, there was a push of Euro strength as rate hike bets left the USD and moved into the long side of EUR/USD.

The USD-weakness emanating from that created fear of carry unwind, and the pair dropped by more than 2,000 points in less than three months.

A similar backdrop appeared in November of last year. Powell took on a dovish tone at the November 1st rate decision, and then a below-expectation CPI print on November 14th raised the prospect of FOMC cuts in 2024. This helped to drive a reversal in USD/JPY, with a similar theme of carry unwind, but the big difference in the second instance was the fact that USD-weakness was held in-check. And as strength as shown in DXY so far in 2024 trade, with the currency returning to the 200-day moving average, the carry in USD/JPY has helped to bring bulls back into the matter.

As illustration, the push from the lows in USD/JPY has been as much as 6.1%, while in DXY the bounce from the December 28th low has maxed out at 3.18%. So I continue to say that I expect USD/JPY to trade like an amplified USD, but there’s possible issue with the topside of the setup as there’s been a proclivity for the Japanese Finance Ministry to opine when USD/JPY has tested above 150 over the past couple of years.

If Powell is very dovish tomorrow and the USD breaks down, I think we could soon see a similar scenario of carry unwind driving in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

GBP/USD

While USD-strength has been rushing back over the past couple of weeks, which is reflected handsomely in USD/JPY and a bit less so in EUR/USD, GBP/USD has held support quite well.

The pair has been range-bound so far in 2024 and even extending back to late-2023. The resistance zone that I’ve been talking about between Fibonacci levels at 1.2720 and 1.2758 has continually held the highs and more recently there’s been a tendency for support to hold around the 1.2600 handle.

To be sure, this is a relatively tight range: But if USD-weakness gets a shot-in-the-arm tomorrow, the topside of GBP/USD could be of interest for bullish breakout potential. And if we do see a break of recent lows, there’s deeper support potential around the 200-day moving average which currently plots around the 1.2550 prior swing.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

Gold

Gold retains short-term bullish potential as price has begun to push out of the falling wedge formation. But, as I’ve discussed multiple times in the recent past, it’s my opinion that gold can show a sustained breakout/trend above the $2k psychological level after the Fed formally flips. And, personally, I think that’s a later in the year thing and some of the reasons noted above are why.

But with that said the dovish Powell that we’ve seen over the past two meetings has certainly had impact on gold. The last FOMC meeting on December 13th helped to propel gold back-above $2k, and we haven’t been below ever since.

So, if we get a dovish Powell tomorrow it could give gold bulls reason to run the break, but the big question is whether they can leave behind the longer-term resistance that’s built since the summer of 2020 that runs from $2,050 up to $2,082.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

On a shorter-term basis, the falling wedge that I’ve been tracking in gold gave way to breakout earlier this morning. Bulls could not get up to the $2050 level to begin the test of longer-term resistance, but the pullback has, so far, held support at prior trendline resistance. This keeps short-term themes looking higher and if Powell does sing a familiar dovish refrain tomorrow that could keep it going; but again the major question is whether that’s something that can allow for a sustainable bullish trend beyond the $2k level and until there’s greater evidence of near-term FOMC cuts, that longer-term range resistance can remain as a hindrance.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist