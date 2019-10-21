Precious Metals Update Silver Breaking Out

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 21, 2019 7:28 AM
10 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

While gold continues to frustrate the bulls and the bears alike, with its ongoing consolidation and false break out and break down attempts, silver is taking its lead from copper and palladium as it tries to break higher today.

Gold has been held back by the recent rally in the equity markets and sell-off in bonds, reducing the appeal of the safe-haven metal – even if its longer-term bullish price structure points to potentially higher prices eventually.

Silver, on the other, has benefited more from the positive sentiment towards risk. The white metal tends to be less prone to a sell-off when stocks rise than gold is, given that as well as a precious metal it has many industrial uses. At the same time, the fact that it is still viewed as a safe-haven metal means it could go up along with gold in the event of a risk-off period in the stock markets.

But more to the point, there are at least four reasons why we are turning bullish on silver. Let’s go through each in turn:

  1. With the Dollar Index falling for three consecutive weeks, thanks mainly to the euro and pound rallying on Brexit optimism, the dollar-denominated precious metal could rise further – especially if the dollar’s weakness is accompanied by a sell-off in stock markets.
  2. Meanwhile, judging by the rally in equity markets and the recent rebound in commodity dollars and copper, investors are apparently becoming more confident that the US and China will soon be able to strike a trade deal after agreeing to a partial arrangement the week before. If so, demand for silver in its physical form should, in theory, rise as manufacturing activity rebounds.
  3. The gold/silver ratio has continued to trend lower after topping out last year near historic highs around 93.35. At 84.10ish, the ratio is now back below the high from last year (at 86.54), thus suggesting this year’s earlier breakout attempt was a false move. In other words, silver is outperforming gold at the moment which makes it a better long candidate or a worse short candidate over gold.
  4. In addition, and more significantly, this morning saw silver poke above its consolidative trend line plotted from connecting the recent lower highs. If the breakout is sustained and we close above resistance and last year’s high at $17.70, then this could lead to further technical buying in the days ahead.
So, the potential is there for silver to rally over the coming days. But first thing is first, it needs to hold today’s breakout attempt above its trend. 

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
August 11, 2023 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
August 11, 2023 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
August 11, 2023 05:50 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
August 11, 2023 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Market chart
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
August 7, 2023 04:08 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Feel the Heat- Support In View
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      August 1, 2023 03:57 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        July 14, 2023 04:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.