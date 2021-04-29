Q1 GDP Surges but thats old news Where to now

April 29, 2021 7:57 AM
1 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

The US Advanced GDP for Q1 was 6.4% vs 6.1% expected and 4.3% in Q4 2020.  Last year as the pandemic began, the Q1 reading was -5%.  (As a reminder, Q2 last year was -31.4% and Q3 was +33.4%!)  The GDP deflator, or price index, was 4.1% vs an expectation of 2.5% and 1.9% in Q4. However, according the Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference yesterday, the inflation in transitory.  An increase in personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was the primary contributor to the stronger GDP print, but note that many people received stimulus checks during Q1.  Federal, state, and local government also contributed to the strong print.  Remember that GDP is backward looking and doesn’t really tell us where the economy is headed. 

What are economic indicators?

The more important data of the morning was the Initial Jobless Claims, which fell to 553,000, the lowest level since the pandemic began.  Next week, the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for April.  Current expectations are for +900,000 jobs to have been added to the economy.  Recall that in March, +916,000 jobs were added!  Given the expectations that the US economy will continue to reopen as the vaccine rollout continues, these numbers should continue to be strong over the next few months, particularly in the travel and hospitality industries. With continued reopenings, one may expect that the spending will continue, even without stimulus checks.  Never underestimated the power of the American consumer.  

USD/JPY had moved lower from April 1st until April 23rd, when the pair tested the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the January 5th lows to the March 31st highs, near 107.50. A confluence of support was briefly taken out before reversing.  These included horizontal support near 108.16 and a long term downward sloping trendline (red), dating back to May 2015.    This week, USD/JPY has been moving higher failing to hold below those levels.

Chart analysis shows Q1 GDP Surges But That's Old News Where To Now. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Much of the move in USD/JPY can be attributed to the move the yields. There is currently a +0.88 correlation between USD/JPY and US 10-year yields (bottom of chart below).  A correlation coefficient of +1.00 means that the 2 assets move together on a 1 to 1 basis.  +0.88 is close.  Notice that the pullback in yields from the highs did not even reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level over the same timeframe as USD/JPY.  This indicates a weak pullback and that yields may continue higher.  Are bond traders calling Powell’s bluff and trying to force him to raise rates sooner than he would like? 

Chart analysis shows Q1 GDP Surges But That's Old News Where To Now. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The reason doesn’t matter. But if US yields continue to move higher, than given the current correlation to USD/JPY, the currency pair should move higher as well.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Forex JPY GDP jobs

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
Yesterday 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
Yesterday 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 8, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 8, 2023 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2023 12:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.