RBNZ inflation expectations survey at a 7 year high fails to boost NZDUSD

August 12, 2021 5:03 AM
2 views
Following the suspension of the trans-Tasman travel bubble following the Sydney outbreak in late July, quarantine-free travel is unlikely to resume between Australia and New Zealand in September as previously planned. 

Higher vaccination rates are needed on both sides of the Tasman. To help achieve this, New Zealand will speed up its vaccine rollout by increasing the gap between doses to six weeks from three to ensure more people are partially vaccinated. 

In a plan outlined today, New Zealand will move to a risk-based phased reopening of its border early next year, meaning that New Zealand will have been isolated from the rest of the world for over 18 months after the pandemic commenced.

Despite this, the New Zealand economy is showing signs of overheating. Property prices are booming, the unemployment rate recently fell to a one-year low of 4.0%, inflation is running at 3.3% y/y, above the top of the RBNZ’s 1-3% band, and a 25 bp rate hike is expected and priced for next week’s RBNZ meeting.

After today's release of a closely watched RBNZ survey that showed inflation expectations for two years out firmed to 2.27%, the highest since 2014, the odds of a 50bp hike from the RBNZ next week are rising. 

The positive signs that emerged in the NZDUSD in early August following the robust Q2 NZ jobs data faded after the NZDUSD failed to clear the 200-day moving average at .7100 and resulted in the NZDUSD returning to its former .7050 - .6880 type range.

Today's events outlined above have failed to shift the NZDUSD higher. However, given the positive backdrop and the potential for a 50bp hike at next week’s RBNZ, the bias remains to the upside. A break and close above resistance at .7100c would confirm that a medium-term low is in place at the July .6881 low and be the catalyst for the NZDUSD to test the .7300c region. 


NZDUSD Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of 12th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Today 06:37 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
Today 05:56 PM
US Dollar Breakdown Drives Breakouts in EUR/USD, GBP/USD
Today 05:51 PM
Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
Today 04:50 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
Today 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:14 PM
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:27 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.