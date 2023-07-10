NZD/USD Outlook

NZD/USD appeared to be on track to test the June high (0.6248) as the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report dragged on the Greenback, but the exchange rate may struggle to defend the opening range for July if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy.

RBNZ Preview: NZD/USD Vulnerable to Dovish Forward Guidance

The advance from the start of the month seems to have stalled as NZD/USD consolidates within the June range, and the exchange rate may continue to track sideways amid the flattening slope in both the 50-Day (0.6175) and 200-Day (0.6178) SMA.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, the RBNZ meeting may generate a mixed reaction in NZD/USD as the central bank is anticipated to keep the OCR at 5.50%, and the central bank may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach in managing monetary policy as ‘the Committee is confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range of 1% to 3% per annum.’

In turn, more of the same from Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may keep NZD/USD within the monthly opening range as the central bank plans to retain a restrictive policy this year, but hints of a looming change in regime may produce headwinds for the New Zealand Dollar as the RBNZ forecasts a lower threshold for the OCR in 2025.

With that said, a dovish RBNZ forward guidance may produce a bearish reaction in NZD/USD amid speculation for a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month, and the exchange rate may struggle to defend the opening range for July amid the failed attempt to test the June high (0.6248).

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; NZD/USD on TradingView

NZD/USD may face range bound conditions as both the 50-Day (0.6175) and 200-Day (0.6178) SMA, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the June high (0.6248) as it holds above the monthly low (0.6127).

A break/close above the 0.6220 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region brings the May high (0.6385) on the radar, with a break/close above the 0.6390 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) 0.6400 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) area opening up the February high (0.6538).

However, NZD/USD may struggle to defend the opening range for July if it fails to push above the 0.6220 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region, with a break/close below 0.6070 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up the June low (0.5991).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Climbs Above Former Support to Eye 50-Day SMA

Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong