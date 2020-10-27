Risk Off and BOJ this Week USDJPY AUDJPY EURJPY

October 27, 2020 9:33 AM
1 views
Currency prices

The first 2 days of this week have the making of a no-deal US fiscal stimulus package before the election.  In addition, the uncertainty of the election may continue to put pressure on stocks.  Stocks don’t like uncertainty, and yesterday S&Ps were down nearly 3%  at the lows. If this continues, traders will search for safety, which includes buying Yen.  The BOJ meets this week and is expected to reduce their outlook for growth and inflation.  While this is a negative for Yen, traders tend to buy Yen during negative events.  The reason is the perception that the Japanese government will always be there to support the Yen.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has been trading in a descending wedge since late March.  

Market chart of Risk Off And BoJ This Week USD vs JPY. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

However, within that range USD/JPY has been well defined, as seen on a 240-minute timeframe.  In addition, after a false breakout of a flag formation yesterday with risk-off, the pair pulled back into the flag and broke to the downside.  The target for the breakout of a flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added the breakdown point of the flag, which is near 102.50.  This level also corresponds with the bottom trendline of the descending wedge on the daily timeframe.  If price is to reach there, it must first break through the September lows near 104.00.

Market chart of Risk Off And BoJ This Week USD vs UUSD vs JPY. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

AUD/JPY

As we wrote about last week, AUD/JPY is in a descending triangle formation.  With the RBA signaling they are ready for more QE, the Aussie has been weak vs the Japanese Yen.  Support for the triangle is near 74.00.  However, if price breaks, the target for the breakdown is near 68.18! This level also coincides with the 50% retracement of the March lows (not shown) to the August 31st highs.  However. If price is to reach the target, it must first break though horizontal support near 70.25.

Market chart of Risk Off And BoJ This Week AUD vs JPY. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/JPY

Throughout the summer, EUR/JPY has been forming a head and shoulders pattern.  In mid-September, price broke below the neckline of the pattern near 124.30.  The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to neckline, added to the breakdown point of the neckline, which in this case is near 124.50.  Price was well on its way to the target until it ran into support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the June lows (not shown) to the September highs, near 122.30. The pair bounced and twice had false breakouts back above the head and shoulders neckline (resistance). 

Market chart of Risk Off And BoJ This Week EUR vs JPY. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The pair in now in the process of forming a possible double top near 125.00.  If price breaks through the October 23rd lows near 123.00, a double top will be confirmed.  The target for a double top is the height of the pattern added to the breakdown point, which will be near 121.00.  Therefore, if risk-off continues and Yen continues to strengthen, EUR/JPY could trade into the 121.00-121.50 area.  Support is the previously mentioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 122.30.

Market chart of Risk Off And BoJ This Week EUR vs JPY. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com



Related tags: Forex JPY BoJ Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.