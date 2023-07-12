Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 2:56 PM
0 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Wall Street rallied today on data showing cooling inflation, again led by the Russell 2000, but celebrating a soft-landing with no further rate hikes might be premature. The Fed is scheduled to release its Beige Book today, summarizing what it sees in the economy, and used in its policy decisions, and this could provide a little more context. Commodities were bullish: oil and gold rose 1.3%, and silver was up by 4.4%.

Bottom-line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Inflation cooling, reasons to be cheerful

Core inflation falling to 4.8% year-on-year was welcomed as good news by traders, but remember the Fed is targeting inflation of 2% or less. Today’s numbers present more reasons for optimism than we’ve seen recently, as discussed below, but they don’t totally alleviate longer-term concerns. These are good numbers which Wall Street interprets as evidence that we can have a soft landing without a need for the Federal Reserve to do much more than to be patient and to allow what it has already done to work.

Futures markets still see a 25 basis point hike as pretty certain on July 26, but are now pricing in a 27% chance of a 50 basis points by the end of November (down from a 36% chance of two hikes yesterday).

The current path can continue to ease headline inflation numbers, but we continue to believe that we can’t get down to the 2% mandate without inflicting more pain on the labor market and the housing sector. Let’s delve into the detail.

CPI inflation better than expected, slowest increase since March 2021

  • Headline CPI was up 3.0% year-on-year in June, a shade below the expected 3.1%, and down from 4.0% in May
  • CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in June, less than the forecast 0.3%, and up from 0.1% in May
  • Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy sectors, was up 4.8% year-on-year in June, less than the forecast 5.0%, and down from 5.3% the previous month
  • Core CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in June, less than the forecast 0.3%, and down from 0.4% in May

Inflation components still offer cause for concern

  • Energy commodities saw a 0.8% month-on-month increase, including a 1.0% rise in gasoline prices and a 0.9% rise in electricity costs, partially offset by a 1.7% month-on-month decline in piped natural gas prices
  • Used car and truck prices saw a 0.5% decline in, following a couple of months of big gains, and new car prices were flat on the month
  • Shelter costs rose by “just” 0.4% on the month, reflecting a long-anticipated slowdown in inflationary pressures in that sector (watch this one, amid signs that the housing sector is starting to heat up again as consumer sentiment improves, while the supply of housing remains tight)
  • Services less energy rose by just 0.3% month-on-month (the service sector remains vulnerable to wage inflation pressures, with recent data showing the jobs market perhaps tightening again)

Fight inflation or defend Bank’s, Minneapolis Fed President writes

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari wrote that managing inflation and supporting financial stability could still be an issue for the Fed in an essay released Wednesday. He argued that banks must be prepared for higher interest rates in case policymakers need to lift rates further to combat entrenched inflation. The banking system is currently “sound and resilient,” he wrote, but stresses could re-emerge again, as they did in March when high inflation and rapid rate increases helped trigger the failure of several regional banks. “However, if inflation proves to be more entrenched than expected, policy rates might need to go higher, which could further reduce asset prices, increasing pressure on banks,” he said. “In such a scenario, policymakers could be forced to choose between aggressively fighting inflation or supporting bank stability.”

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets rallied in morning trade, with the Russell 2000 again leading the way up 1.4%, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively
  • Global markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 and Dax up 1.8% and 1.5%
    respectively, while the Nikkei 225 was off 1.4%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to a 12-month low of 13.7

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 1.1% against a basket of currencies to 100.6, hurt by moderating interest rate expectations
  • Euro/dollar and Sterling/dollar were up 1.1% and 0.4% respectively, which Yen/dollar fell 1.4%
  • Bonds rallied strongly, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries falling back to 4.74% and 3.86% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices were up 1.3% to $75.6 per barrel
  • Gold and silver prices were up by 1.3% to $1,962 per ounce, and up by 4.4% to $24.3 per ounce, respectively
  • Grain and oilseed markets were down sharply after USDA adjusted its balance sheets following the surprise changes in corn and soybean acreage on June 30th
  • The two biggest surprises today were a much bigger winter wheat crop than expected, and much larger new-crop soybean ending stocks than expected
  • Bearish wheat and soybean reports pulled the support out from beneath the corn market

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/CAD Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap July Opening Range
Today 05:54 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Today 05:38 PM
Japanese Yen Short-Term Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Free-Falling
Today 04:17 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Today 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Today 01:49 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
Today 12:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Russell 2000 leads again head of key inflation report
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:17 PM
    Research
    Russell 2000 ahead in lackluster market
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 10, 2023 07:06 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
        Research
        Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 6, 2023 05:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.