S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise

U.S. stocks are edging lower on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record levels in the previous session. Sentiment is souring after news that China will begin banning the export of some rare minerals to the US in a tit-for-tat escalation of the tech war

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 9:36 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.07% at 44,760

S&P futures 0.09% at 6044

Nasdaq futures -0.23% at 21118

In Europe

FTSE 0.87 % at 8377

Dax  0.19% at 19947

  • US stocks edge lower aid China tit for tat trade escalation
  • Fed rate cut expectations for December rise after Fed speakers
  • US JOLTS jobs opening data is due
  • Oil rises ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting

Stocks slip with China & jobs data in focus

U.S. stocks are edging lower on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record levels in the previous session.

Rallying tech stocks helped the two major indices reach new highs, although the Dow Jones ended the day 100 points lower.

The market edging lower after news that China will begin banning the export of some rare minerals to the US in a tit-for-tat escalation of the tech war between the two powers. Materials being banned for export to the US are critical for some semiconductors, EV batteries, and solar technology.

This comes after Trump demanded at the weekend that BRICS member countries, which include China, commit to The US dollar as a reserve currency.

The market is finding some support from a slightly higher chance of a 25 basis point cut this month, following Fed Waller and Williams's comments. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will speak tomorrow.

Attention is now turning to Jolts job openings, which are expected to increase modestly to 7.48 million, up from 7.44 million in September. The data comes ahead of ADP payrolls and the US nonfarm payroll data later in the week.

Corporate news

Tesla is driving lower after CEO Elon Musk's record-setting pay package was struck down by a Delaware judge. This came as deliveries from the Shanghai plant declined for a second straight month in November.

AT&T is rising pre-market after saying it expects sustained profit growth over the coming years.

Salesforce is due to report after the close and is expected to show a 7% increase in revenue to 9.3 billion and EPS of $2.45. The focus will be on agent force and its AI strategy. The share price has traded up 26% so far this year.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P500 continues to rise, recovering from the mid-November low of 5830, rising to a fresh all-time high of 6050. With blue skies above, buyers will look to extend gains towards 6100 as the next logical target. Still, the move higher appears to be losing steam. A move below 6000 negates the near-term uptrend, and a break below 5830 creates a lower low, opening the door to 5700, the 100 SMA, and the December low.

s&p500 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is falling after strong gains yesterday, and as Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller said, he is leaning towards a rate cut on December 18th. The market is pricing in a 72% probability over 25 basis point reduction. Thereafter, the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points a quarter.

EUR/USD is rising after steep losses yesterday, but the outlook remains weak as French PM Michel Barner is set to face a vote of no confidence tomorrow, which he is almost certain to lose. This means the political uncertainty in France is likely to continue and comes alongside economic weakness after data yesterday showed the manufacturing recession in the eurozone continues with few signs of letting up.

GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2650 after losses yesterday. UK CBI data showed that UK retailers had the weakest sales last month since April. However, this is likely because Black Friday is in December this year. Adobe data showed that Britons spent 5.2% more on Black Friday /Cyber Monday this year.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Oil rises ahead of this week’s OPEC meeting.

Oil prices are riding for a second straight day but remain within a familiar range as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting later this week.

The group of oil producers is expected to extend oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter of next year, offering some support to the market. Concerns over a supply surplus and weak demand from China mean the group has little choice but to postpone increasing supply to protect prices.

On the demand side, upbeat data from China this week has helped the mood, although expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut its crude price for Asian buyers to the lowest level in four years are an ominous sign.

Looking ahead API inventory data is due to be released ahead of EIA data tomorrow.

Related tags: USD US Open SPX 500 Oil

Latest market news

Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
Today 12:00 AM
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:18 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (NOV 2024)
Yesterday 05:12 PM
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
Yesterday 04:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Jobs
NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:26 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:53 PM
      Congress building
      US Dollar: A Contrarian Perspective on How Trump’s Second Term Could Weaken the USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 4, 2024 06:57 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 4, 2024 02:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.