S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 33770

S&P futures +0.2% at 4400

Nasdaq futures +0.02% at 15045

In Europe

FTSE +0.54% at 7290

Dax +0.6% at 15695

US CPI & Q2 banks earnings this week

Fed speakers in focus after Friday’s NFP report

USD rises paring Friday’s losses

Oil slips after weak China data

US stocks are set to kick the week off broadly higher in quiet trade, with US inflation data and earnings season in focus.

The release of U.S. CPI data is the main focus and will likely set the tone for trading for the coming weeks.

However, earnings from major US banks, including JP Morgan, Citigroup, and BlackRock, will also be watched closely as they kick off the Q2 earnings season.

Analysts expect a-6.8% year profit decline and a 0.4% decline in revenue growth. For the third straight quarter with year-over-year decrease in earnings and the first drop in sales since Q2 2020. Worst reporting season in three years due to the negative impact of several macroeconomic headwinds, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and a larger squeeze on consumers.

Today there is no economic data that is due to be released. Investors are still weighing up Friday's nonfarm payroll report 209K shops were added in June, below the 225K forecast and well down from 339k in May. However, average earnings rose by a larger-than-expected 4.4%.

Attention now turns to Federal Reserve speakers, including Loretta Mester, Raphael Bostic, and Mary Daly. Investors will be keen to hear any reflections on the US jobs report, expectations for inflation, and the future path for interest rates.

Corporate news

Nvidia is rising 1% premarket after Goldman Sachs upwardly revised its price target to $495 from $440 and reiterated its buy rating for the stock. Analysts cited the potential boost from artificial intelligence as the reason for the hike.

Meta rises over 1% premarket after its Threads platform service hits 100 million users in under a week since its launch.

S&P500 outlook – technical analysis

The S&P500 continues to trade within its multi-month rising channel. The price eased back from resistance at 4456, finding support on the 20 sma on Friday. While the price slipped briefly below the 20 ma support in early trade today, it has once again risen back to it at 4400. Whether the 20 sma holds will dictate whether the S&P500 can rise towards 4456 and fresh 2023 highs. Failure to rise above the 20 sma could see sellers look towards 4376, the daily low ahead of 4320, last week’s low.

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising following the mixed U S jobs data for June. Meat is cautious ahead of US inflation data later in the week, and attention remains on the Federal Reserve, with several speakers due later today.

EURUSD is falling amid U.S. dollar strength and after weaker-than-expected investor sentiment. The Sentix investor confidence dropped a - 22.5 in July, down from - 17 in June, marking its third straight monthly decline and an 8-month low. Data suggests that the eurozone economy remains in recession mode with few signs of optimism.

GBPUSD is falling away from 1.2850, the YTD high reached on Friday, amid a cautious market mood. Pound bulls appear hesitant ahead of tomorrow's UK labour market data and ahead of a speech from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.

EUR/USD -0.15% at 1.0965

GBP/USD -0.49% at 1.2775

Oil slips after weak China data

Oil prices are edging lower at the start of the week after strong gains last week as investors digest weaker-than-expected inflation data from China.

Chinese inflation stagnated at 0% YoY in June, an almost 2-year low, and factory gate inflation dropped 5.4%, falling at the fastest pace in more than seven years. To get the data to evidence that the recovery in the world’s largest oil importer has slowed.

However, losses are being limited after OPEC+ announced plans to reduce supply further. Oil rallied 4% last week, rising to the highest level since May after Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to deepen supply cuts in August.

WTI crude trades -0.7% at $73.20

Brent trades at -0.7% at $77.87

Looking ahead

