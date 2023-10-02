Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:47 AM
8 views
tesla_03
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • Tesla shares are slumping today after deliveries came in much lower than expected in the third quarter
  • Miss is all the more significant considering analysts had already lowered their forecasts leading up to the update
  • Tesla blames factory downtime, but the big miss will stoke fears about demand and whether more price cuts will be necessary
  • Tesla reiterates goal to produce 1.8 million cars over the full year
  • Q3 earnings estimates now at risk and will be downgraded ahead of financial results out later this month

 

Tesla deliveries suffer first fall in over a year

Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, which was well below the 456,772 forecast by Wall Street. The miss is all the dramatic considering Wall Street raced to cut estimates from over 473,000 last month and 460,000 just last week.

Tesla deliveries missed forecasts in the latest quarter

We can see that Tesla finally started to work through some of its existing inventory in the first quarter as deliveries outpaced production for the first time in six quarters. Still, there is a lot of inventory to work through following the buildup we have seen over the past year or so. That may raise questions as to why deliveries didn’t perform better despite the disruption to production.

 

Why did Tesla deliveries fall?

The fall in output in the third quarter is largely being blamed on factory downtime, including the adjustments that have been necessary to introduce the newly-revamped Model 3 and the Cybertruck, the latter of which is its first new vehicle to be launched in over three years! Still, it appears the Cybertruck continues to face delays (having originally been due out in 2021!) considering markets were hopeful that it would be launched before the end of September.

However, the sequential decline in deliveries – twinned with the news that it keeps producing more cars than it can sell – will stoke fears that demand is under pressure and heighten concerns that more price cuts will be needed to drive demand going forward. That will continue to weaken Tesla’s market-leading profitability levels, which it has said it is willing to sacrifice in order to keep deliveries growing.

The disruption to deliveries also raises the chance that Tesla misses its goal to sell at least 1.8 million vehicles this year, although the company said it is still confident of achieving this goal. That would represent annual growth of about 40% from the 1.3 million cars shifted in 2022.

 

What does this mean for Tesla Q3 earnings?

Tesla will release third quarter earnings on after markets close on Wednesday October 18.

Ultimately, the big miss in deliveries means its revenue and earnings estimates are now at risk and we will see analysts push their forecasts lower over the coming days and weeks to reflect this.

 

Where next for TSLA stock?

The update has, understandably, weighed on sentiment and Tesla shares opened 2% lower when markets opened today.

The 100-day moving average at $242 may provide some support but there is potential for the stock to sink lower before finding a floor. $240 should be seen as the immediate level of support but it could fall to as low $235 before the rising trendline that can be traced back to April comes into play.

The close we saw yesterday at $250 is now the immediate upside goal in order to set a new higher-high, which is also roughly in-line with the 50-day moving average.

Tesla stock is falling after a big delivery miss

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next?

Tesla is the sixth biggest member of the Nasdaq 100, although the index is still managing to gain ground in early trade today despite the update as other stocks push higher. The index’s first test will be to break above the 100-day moving average at 14,900 after failing to clear this hurdle yesterday. That would allow it to go on and close the gap created two weeks ago to put 15,000 back into sight.

The rising trendline and the support zone have intertwined around 14,500, suggesting this should be regarded as the immediate floor for the index, although the support zone does leave the door open to a low of 14,400.

How will the Nasdaq 100 outlook shape up?

  

 

Related tags: Tesla Motors Tesla Extended Hours Equities Tech Stocks Stocks Trade Ideas Shares market

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Strength Drives into Q4
Today 02:49 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 2, 2023
Today 11:56 AM
China’s equity markets up, yuan unchanged
Today 11:09 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:10 AM
US Dollar, FX Majors, Rates and SPX into Q4
September 29, 2023 07:18 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Tesla Motors articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
By:
Joshua Warner
July 20, 2023 09:42 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 20, 2023 03:15 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.