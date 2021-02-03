Two trades to watch Dax Nasdaq

Eurozone composite PMI final reading for January due in addition to Eurozone inflation which is expected to +0.5% MoM.

Dax technical analysis

The DAX has been trending lower since early January, before rebounding off 13270.

The Dax price has extended its recovery through the 50 and 100 sma on the 4 hour chart and has also moved above the descending trend line negating the near term bearish trend.

The RSI is supportive of further upside, sitting over 50 and pointing northwards but still below overbought territory.

Immediate resistance is seen at 14000 and a move above this level could see the Dax gain traction towards its all time high of 14137.