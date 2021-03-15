Two trades to watch EURUSD FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 15, 2021 3:13 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
EUR/USD heads towards 1.1900

The US Dollar is supported by rising bond yields a ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech at 17:45 GMT.

US 10 year yields at 1.64% a level last seen in February 2020 as investors looked past US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments where she spoke of a faster US economic recovery but ruled out inflation fears.

The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in a growing number of EU countries and political plays in Germany are dragging on demand for the Euro.

There is no Eurozone data but a Euro group meeting later today will see ECB President Christine Lagarde and other ECB board members participate.
Where next for EUR/USD share price?

EUR/USD is extending Friday’s declines and trades around session lows heading towards the European open.

The pair trades bellow its 20 & 100 sma indicating further declines. The upward sloping 200sma offers support around 1.1840 which is also last week’s low ahead of 1.1830 low 23 Nov ’20.

On the flip side, any recovery must break above resistance at 1.1950 support turned resistance ahead of 1.2030 the 20 sma ahead of 1.21 round number, 50 sma and high 3 March.

Learn more about trading forex

Chart analysis of two trades to watch EUR vs USD. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

FTSE stalls at 6800

The FTSE is pointing to a mildly higher start ahead of this week’s central bank deluge.

Cautious optimism surrounding global economic recovery offering support to European shares across the board.

However, mixed activity data from China is raising concerns over an uneven recovery in the world’s second largest economy.

Where next for the FTSE ?

The FTSE trades above its ascending trendline from the start of the month. It also trades above its 20 & 50 sma on the 4 hour chart pointing to a bullish trend. The RSI is still in bearish territory although it is pointing sharply lower.

6800/10 is proving to be a tough nut to crack. The bulls failed to move beyond horizontal resistance at this level, a level which has capped gains several times across 2021 so far. A break above 6800/10 could open the door to 6910 the high 8 Jan before taking on resistance at 6960 the yearly high.

Rather than break above 6800 the price has rebounded lower. Support can be seen at 6737 the 20 sma  on the 4 hour chart and also the ascending trend line support. A break below here opens the door to 6700 the 50 sma and negate the current uptrend.

Learn more about trading indices

Chart analysis of UK100. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Related tags: EUR FTSE 100

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 18, 2023 03:12 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Board of currencies
        How GDP affects forex trading
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 18, 2023 08:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.