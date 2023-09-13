My colleague Matthew Weller looks at what to expect from the NFP in more detail here.

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD saw heavy selling on Thursday sliding through the key support of $1.20 to multi-month lows.

A break-through the $1.2055 horizontal support and then through 1.20 the key psychological level has seen the bears take control near term. The RSI is also supportive of further selling. Whilst the head and shoulders formation is usually a bearish reversal signal.

The pair is currently testing support of 100 dma at 1.1960, a break-through here could see 1.1900 round number come into play ahead of 1.1840.

Should the 100 dma hold an attempted recovery could meet resistance at 1.20. A push higher could be considered an opportunity to short with gains capped by 1.2050. A move beyond 1.2150 the 50 dma is needed for a resumption of the uptrend.