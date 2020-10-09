TheOffice for National Statistics has released Augustat +2.1% on month,+4.6% on expected. August Industrial production was also released below expectations at +0.3%, vs 2.5% expected.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, GBP/USD is posting a pull back on a rising trend line and on its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for a rebound above horizontal support at 1.2925. The nearest resistance would be set at Oct. 8 top at 1.2970 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.2990 in extension.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital





