US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

Last week was a comeback for the USD, but the stage is set as the latter portion of this week brings two high-impact events out of the United States with the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and the release of Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

The US Dollar put in a bearish breakdown two weeks ago after the release of CPI numbers in the US. Bears were unable to continue the move last week as a pullback developed; but that pullback remains only a portion of the prior bearish move. This keeps the door open for bears to respond to lower-high resistance in order to establish bearish trends. This week’s drivers will likely determine whether that plays out, or whether bulls continue to push shorter-term themes of strength.

The US Dollar has snapped back from the CPI-fueled breakdown that dominated currency markets two weeks ago.

While the USD had spent the first half of the year consolidating with a hold of support at the 100.80-101 area on the DXY chart, headline CPI printing at 3.0% seemed to bring the bears out as a forceful move developed after that release. This helped to drive EUR/USD up to a fresh yearly high, along with GBP/USD showing a similar move. USD/JPY dropped dramatically below the 140 handle after finding resistance at 145 only a week earlier as currency trends took over.

But, as I had written shortly after the break, the big question was how aggressive bears might remain to be, and I had highlighted an area of prior support to track for lower-high resistance potential. That area was around the price support from the first half of 2023, around the 100.80-101 area on the DXY chart.

That resistance came into play last Thursday and helped to hold that day’s highs – but bulls have continued to drive and the short-term trend in DXY has continued to push both higher-highs and higher-lows ahead of the Wednesday FOMC rate decision.

This puts focus on overhead resistance potential around 101.50 and then the 102 handle, which has some longer-term interest.

US Dollar - DXY Four-Hour Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

US Dollar Longer-Term

I discussed this theme last Wednesday as the US Dollar had begun to pullback from that fresh yearly low, highlighting the potential for a deeper pullback with focus on that 100.80-101 level as a decision point for bears. Selling a market while at lows can produce challenge, so the big question became how bearish sellers might remain to be on a pullback and, so far, they haven’t shown much for aggression, as that Thursday resistance test has simply led to continued higher-highs and higher-lows.

This week began with a quick support test at that 101 area for the USD, which has since held, and this keeps the door open for a deeper pullback ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday.

As for that rate decision – as of this writing expectations seem low, with CME Fedwatch indicating a strong probability of a hike but, a larger question mark on what might happen after. There’s currently a 98.9% probability of a hike on Wednesday, but only a 33.7% probability of another hike by the end of the year.

So, the big question for Wednesday is whether that’s the Fed’s final hike for 2023 or whether they open the door for another move in September. If that happens, there could logically be some bullish drive in the USD but there would remain another question for the morning after regarding the European Central Bank, who is set to announce their rate decision less than 24 hours after the Fed. That question would be how hawkish the ECB might remain to be, and this morning’s PMI print suggests that rate hikes have already begun to take their toll on European data with manufacturing PMIs in both Germany and Europe as a whole have printed well-below expectations.

The ECB may have more latitude with near-term sentiment, however, as they no longer issue forward guidance. The Fed, meanwhile, will accompany this rate hike with a Summary of Economic projections that will share how hawkish the bank is for the rest of the year. And if that comes out with no additional hikes indicated in 2023, that could give USD bears the motivation that they’ve been looking for to hold lower-high resistance while pushing bearish trends in the USD/DXY.

On the below chart, the big level of note is the 102 handle, as this is the 50% mark of the 2021-2022 major move and this is a spot that had previously held the low for the currency during the month of June. Notably, it has not yet been tested for resistance since the breakdown move of a couple weeks ago, and a resistance test there could offer bears an opportunity to craft that lower-high resistance to continue the downside trend.

That level is confluent with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent breakdown move, and there’s another spot between that level and current price, as the 50% mark of that same retracement is confluent with the 101.50 prior swing.

US Dollar - DXY Daily Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

Chart prepared by James Stanley ; data derived from Tradingview

EUR/USD

EUR/USD had run into a significant spot of resistance after that CPI-fueled breakout. The 1.1000-1.1100 area remains relevant, and this had held the highs in the pair over multiple occasions in the first half of the year. It was the day of the US CPI release that bulls were finally able to force a breakout, and there was continuation the morning after and then through the next weekly open as EUR/USD pushed all the way up to the 1.1250 psychological level on Tuesday of last week.

But, as I had warned on Monday, this was a big spot of resistance for the pair, and this would put bulls on the hot seat as price was somewhat stretched while testing that fresh resistance. That led into pullback last week and that’s so far continued into this week. EUR/USD has now moved back into that prior resistance zone and this keeps the door open for a support response.

So far, the 1.1068 level that was in-play in early April has helped to hold this morning’s low; but bulls haven’t exactly been able to fire a strong topside move, which puts the focus for support a bit lower, towards the 1.1000 handle.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

From the two hour chart below, we can see that sequencing of lower-lows and lower-highs holding, with price continuing to test the 1.1068 level. There’s also been a continuation of resistance from prior support, further highlighting this bearish short-term theme. This sets up a short-term descending triangle that could allow deeper pullback potential in the bigger picture bullish trend. The next obvious area of support would be the 1.1000 psychological level, but also of note is the 1.0943 price.

The level that caught the top last week is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move, and the 50% mark from that same Fibonacci study plots at 1.0943. If bulls fail to hold support above 1.0943, that bigger picture bullish trend would come into question and that breakout from earlier in July would begin to look like a false breakout.

EUR/USD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley , EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD

Cable was the high-flyer into last week as this had given the appearance of being one of the strongest major pairs available to traders looking for scenarios of USD-weakness. A disappointing inflation release last week brought question to that theme and GBP/USD began to pull back aggressively.

GBP/USD is now working on its seventh day of pullback, and price has slipped below a key spot around 1.2850 which is a prior spot of resistance that had come back into the picture to help hold the lows last week.

Bears are still in control of near-term price action in GBP/USD as the pair is working on its seventh day of declines, but the big question is whether a short-term oversold dynamic may allow for bullish reversal, which would align with the longer-term trend. There’s no rate decision out of the UK this week but that inflation release from last week was still quite elevated, with headline CPI at 7.9% to go along with a 6.9% read in Core CPI.

If we do see the Fed take a step back from committing to any additional hikes this year, and the USD sells off in response, bullish scenarios in GBP/USD could become attractive again as the Bank of England still has some room to go with their fight on inflation.

In GBP/USD, there’s a bullish trendline a little lower which connects the low from last September to the batch of higher lows from May and June. This is in green on the below chart.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

USD/JPY

USD/JPY continues its recovery after a massive sell-off took control of the pair a few weeks ago. What started as a pullback took an a new life after that CPI release, with USD/JPY plummeting below a key area on the chart at the 140.00 handle.

I had published an article here two weeks ago, asking where the low might come in to play. I also highlighted a familiar level around 137.68, which is a familiar price on the USD/JPY chart. This was a swing low in November of last year and then came into hold the highs on three separate occasions.

The most recent resistance inflection at that spot was shortly after a BoJ rate decision, the first such meeting with new governor Kazuo Ueda. At that meeting, markets cheered as it appeared there would be little disruption at the bank with the change in leadership. And to date, there’s been little sign of change, even as inflation remains brisk in Japan.

That price came back into play after price plummeted through the 140 handle and this led to a stall in the move, with bulls making a re-appearance last week.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

USD/JPY

As both USD strength and JPY weakness came back last week, the big question for this week is one of continuation. There’s a Bank of Japan rate decision on Thursday evening (Friday morning in Asia) and the question remains as to whether the BoJ will signal any element of change in policy. Inflation continues to hold at an elevated level but so far, the Bank of Japan seems undeterred. Given the response in markets over the past week it seems that’s the general expectation around the bank.

If we do see a decisive move of USD strength this week, USD/JPY appears to be one of the more attractive markets to track that theme given the recent re-emergence of Yen-weakness.

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist