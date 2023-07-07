US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck

US Dollar Talking Points:

The US Dollar has put in two days of significant weakness, through the release of Services PMI numbers on Thursday and Non-farm Payrolls on Friday.

From the weekly chart, the US Dollar remains in consolidation after the threat of a bullish break beyond trendline resistance earlier in the week. The focus now moves to US CPI data set to be released next Wednesday as the US Dollar remains within the longer-term descending triangle formation.

The US Dollar has snapped back aggressively after another failed test from bulls at a key trendline. I had looked at this trendline in late-May when it came back into the picture. It held the highs in the Greenback for the next two weeks until sellers were ultimately able to craft a pullback. But, that pullback ended up finding support at the 102 handle which remains a key price, as this is the 50% mark of the 2021-2022 major move and that level held a second test a week later.

That support hold at the 102 handle led into a strong run over the next two weeks, until that trendline came back into the picture again yesterday.

Price hasn’t yet re-tested that 102 support level but at this point more than two weeks of gains have been erased over the past two days, so bulls will have to remain patient if looking for that breakout.

US Dollar Consolidation

At this point the US Dollar has spent much of 2023 trade in consolidation as price action has narrowed deeper into the descending triangle formation. Such formations are often approached with the aim of bearish breakout potential, and this has been kept alive with a continued hold of the trendline marking resistance for the formation.

But the argument isn’t entirely one-sided, as there remains a bullish formation, as well, with a double bottom formation that hasn’t yet been negated. A breach below the 2023 low would do that, so if the descending triangle does fill-in, then the double bottom would be nullified as the bearish formation filled in.

The big question is which of those formations will play out and at this point, it appears as though inflation will continue to have some bearing on that argument. Next week brings the next release of CPI data and, and this comes with the question as to whether USD will pose a trending move despite this continued consolidation that’s held through much of the year already.

