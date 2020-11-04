US Election ALMOST Over DXY AUDUSD EURGBP

November 4, 2020 6:23 AM
5 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

Although many of the pollsters were wrong, or inaccurate, regarding some of the Presidential state outcomes, it appears that Biden may end of winning after all.  But Trump has already laid the groundwork for contesting the results.  The big question now is: If Biden wins, will the markets care about Trump’s court drama or will it just be a side show?  We don’t know for sure, but we do know price action!

DXY

The US Dollar Index is moving lower.  A Biden victory would mean more stimulus, more supply of US  dollars in the system, and therefore, a lower price. After a break higher out of the descending triangle, price gapped open lower last night as the results began coming in and tested the downward sloping trendline of the triangle. However, price bounced as it appeared Trump may win.  Price has since moved lower, but is still respecting the trendline.  First support is yesterday’s lows and the intersecting downward trendline near 93.00.  Below that is horizontal support near 92.50.  Resistance is at overnight highs near 94.30.

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar(USD) performance with trend analysis. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

AUD/USD

AUD/USD is currently trading at a -.85 correlation to the US Dollar Index (DXY).  A correlation coefficient of -1.00 means that the 2 instruments are trading on a 1 for 1 opposite basis.  So, a tick higher in DXY would mean a tick lower in AUD/USD.  Therefore,  Aussie traders may want to watch the DXY to give them for confidence in their decision on entering and exiting positions.  Resistance above is at overnight highs near .7220 and then horizontal resistance near .7250.  Support is at overnight lows near .7050.

Market chart analysis after US election of the Dxy, AUD/USD. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/GBP

If one is searching for a trade that is away from all the drama of the US, that trader can turn attention to back to Brexit!  EUR/GBP is currently up against trendline resistance, horizontal resistance and the previous 61.8% Fibonacci retracement form the lows of September 3rd to the highs of September 11th (previous support acts as resistance), near .9025.  There is some short-term support below near .8990 and the overnight lows just below .8950.  If price drops below, it can quickly accelerate to the September lows near .8860.  Resistance is at .9030, then the downward sloping trendline from triangle on the 240-minute chart near .9075.

Market chart of the EURO(EUR) to Pound Sterling(GBP) performance post US election . Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If one is looking for volatility to trade, the US Dollar has provided plenty of it over the last 18 hours.  However, there with an update due today on Brexit negotiations, so there is potential for volatility there as well!

Related tags: US Election DXY EUR AUD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA to Halt Six-Day Selloff
July 14, 2023 06:50 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 14, 2023 06:37 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
US Dollar Breakdown Drives Breakouts in EUR/USD, GBP/USD
July 14, 2023 05:51 PM
Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
July 14, 2023 04:50 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US Election articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Research
      Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 12, 2023 06:56 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 leads again head of key inflation report
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 11, 2023 08:17 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.