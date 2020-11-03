US Election Excitement Hitting the US Dollar EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD

November 3, 2020 5:45 AM
7 views
USA flag

Today is the day some people have been waiting 4 years for:  The US Presidential Election.  Stock traders seem confident about the election and the bid is making its presence felt as the US Dollar is lower on the day.

EUR/USD

The EUR/USD held the lows from September 28th yesterday near 1.1610 and have since retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the October 21st highs to yesterdays lows near 1.1715.  There is also horizonal resistance near this level.  Price has moved to the 50% retracement level near 1.1750, which is mid-range, before the election results are known.  If EUR/USD reverses and moves lower, price can test yesterday’s lows near 1.1620.

Market chart analysis after US election of the Dxy, EUR/USD. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

GBP/USD

GBP/USD put in a false breakdown below horizontal support near 1.2910 and today broke out to the topside of a descending triangle.  The pair retraced has nearly 61.8% of the move from the highs of October 21st to yesterday’s lows near 1.3055. Next resistance area is back at the recent highs near 1.3175! Watch the important psychological area at 1.3000 for support.  Next support is down at the trendline of the descending triangle near 1.2950.  Also, be on the lookout for Brexit headlines which could cause extra volatility in the pair.

Market chart of Pound Sterling(GBP) to US Dollar(USD). Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

 Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

AUD/USD

After the RBA was “as expected” earlier, price held the important .7000 level and busted through horizontal resistance near .7100.  AUD/USD is trying to break out above a downward sloping trendline of a descending triangle and horizontal resistance near .7150.  If price does break higher, next resistance is at .7250.  Support is at .7100, then overnight horizontal support near .7070. 

Market chart analysis after US election of the Dxy, AUD/USD. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Going into the election results this evening,  it’s not a surprise US Dollar pairs are at mid-range or at resistance.  These pairs may not have much more upside as the evening approaches.  Traders may square up positions heading into the results release, if they aren’t already.

Related tags: Forex USD US Election

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
July 28, 2023 07:16 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low
July 28, 2023 06:21 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
July 28, 2023 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.