US open: Stocks drop as recession fears grow

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 16, 2022 9:37 AM
37 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -1.73% at 30138

S&P futures -2.1% at 3711

Nasdaq futures +2.4% at 11311

 

In Europe

FTSE +2.66% at 7082

Dax -2.75% at 13450

Euro Stoxx -2.14% at 3444

 

Fed willing to risk a recession

US stocks are pointing to a sharply weaker start after gains yesterday and as the fust settles on the Fed rate decision.

As expected, the US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, it largest hike in close to 30 years. The aggressive hike by the Fed and the fact that it sees rates at 3.4% by the end of the year suggests that the Fed is prepared to take the US into recession to bring inflation down.

Following the move and today’s disappointing data, fears of a recession are growing, and the market mood has soured considerably.

On the data front, housing starts weakened in May, with both permits and housing starts falling by more than expected to the lowest level since October last year. Hosing starts full 14.4% and building permits fell 7%, both well below forecasts and highlighting the impact that higher interest rates are having.

US jobless claims also indicated that the labor market is calming. Initial jobless claims came in at 229k, just below the upwardly revised 232k for the previous week.

Elsewhere the BoE and the SNB hiked rates. The SNB was a shock to the market particularly given the ECB’s refusal to be rushed on raising rates. However what is clear is that the backdrop has changed rapidly and much tighter conditions, are keeping stocks and riskier assets out of favor.

 

In corporate news:

Tesla drops sharply pre-market after the EV maker raised prices for all its car models in the US, reflecting rising costs and ongoing supply chain issues.

Twitter rises as Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own the social media giant.

 

Where next for the Dow Jones?

dow1606fx

 

FX markets – USD steadies, CHF jumps.

USD is holding steady after paring earlier gains following the Fed’s 75bp rate hike. Data is starting to show some weakness coming through, which combined with rising interest rates is raising concerns of a recession.

EUR/CHF drops sharply lower after the SNB unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points. The SNB, possibly the most dovish of the major central banks, caught the market by surprise with its shock move as it looks to rein in inflation and after the Fed’s outsized hike.

GBP/USD is rising after the BoE raised interest rates by 25basis points as expected. This was the fifth straight meeting that the BoE hikes rates taking the lending rate to 1.25%, its highest level in 13 years as the central bank battles surging inflation. The BoE now expects inflation to rise to 11%, up from 10% in the previous meeting. Economic growth in Q2 was also downwardly revised by 0.3%

GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.2210

EUR/USD -0.27% at 1.0425

 

Oil falls to a two-week low

Oil prices are heading lower following central bank action, dropping to a two-week low. The Fed, the BoE and the SNB all all hiked rates, in moves that will tighten financial conditions and slow global growth, hurting the demand outlook. Furthermore, the stronger USD is making oil more expensive to buyers with foreign currency, weighing on demand.

Still, losses are being capped as tight supply continues to be an important feature of the oil market. In addition to the obvious Russian supply issues, Libya has seen output collapse to 100k-150k bpd, a mere fraction of the 1.2 million barrels seen last year.

Tightness in the market has been further highlighted by a report by the EIA which said that it expects demand to continue rising in 2023 to a record 101.6 million barrels per day.

WTI crude trades -1.3% at $115.30

Brent trades -1.2% at $118.80

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dow Jones USD Federal Reserve Oil Indices Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:56 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
Today 05:01 AM
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
Yesterday 10:41 PM
USD Breakdown: CPI Slide Leads to Dollar Break, Can Bears Drive?
Yesterday 08:06 PM
Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Yesterday 06:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:13 AM
    Research
    DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:01 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:41 PM
        Research
        Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:38 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.