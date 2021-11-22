US open: Stocks edge higher at the start of Thanksgiving week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 22, 2021 8:53 AM
13 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.23% at 35673

S&P futures +0.28% at 4710

Nasdaq futures +0.36% at 16636

In Europe

FTSE -0.11% at 7219

Dax -0.26% at 16137

Euro Stoxx -0.25% at 4344

Learn more about trading indices

Rotation out of cyclicals as parts of Europe lockdown

US stocks are set to start the holiday shortened Thanksgiving week in an upbeat fashion. M&A activity and signals of possible easing measures in China support the market mood, even as European stocks come under pressure.

The People’s Bank of China dropped several sentences from its latest monetary report which ruled out further accommodation, setting the stage for easier monetary policy. The change, which has been well received by the markets comes as Chinese economic growth has slowed in recent months.

Today only sees the release of mid-tier home sales data. However, looking ahead across the week there is plenty for data for investors to be focusing on including PMIs, durable goods, PCE inflation and the minutes from the latest Fed meeting.

This week President Biden is also expected to name the Fed Chair nominee either current Chair Fed Powell or Governor Lael Brainard. Whilst Brainard is considered the more dovish choice, with inflation surging at its fastest pace in 30 years the challenges are clear to see.

Stocks in focus

In corporate news, Vontage trades over 27% higher pre-market after Swedish telecommunications group Ericsson announced that they will pay $21 per share for Vontage. This values the firm at $6.2 billion.

Separately freshly IPO’d Rivian trades down 5% pre-market after the EV maker and Ford halted plans to jointly develop an EV together. Rivian debuted on November 11 surging 57% in the first few days of trading before falling back towards the IPO price.

 

Where next for the S&P500?

Whilst the Dow Jones is attempting to claw a few pips higher, the 4-hour chart remains bearish. The index has been trending lower since early November, the 50 sma is crossing below the 100 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI is also supportive of further downside whilst it remains out of oversold territory. Sellers will be looking for a move below 35500 for further downside. Any meaningful recover would need to retake 36050 Friday’s high and the 50 & 100 sma in order to retake 36300 to expose the all time high.

Dow chart

FX – USD moves higher, EUR consolidates below 1.13

The USD is edging higher, building ion last week’s gains. Hawkish Fed speak and surging inflation boosted expectations of a move by the Fed to hike rates sooner, lifting the greenback.

EUR/USD is consolidating under 1.13 after dropping 1.4% across the previous week. Rising COVID cases and dovish commentary from the ECB have dragged the common currency lower. Attention will now shift to Eurozone consumer confidence data which is expected to show consumer morale deteriorated in November amid rising covid cases and surging inflation. The Bundesbank have said that they expect German inflation to be just below 6% in November.

GBP/USD +0.01% at 1.3445

EUR/USD -0.03% at 1.1278

 

Oil extends declines on supply & demand concerns

Oil prices dropped around 6% last week in its 4th straight week of losses, the worst losing streak since March last year. The price came under pressure as the US and China explore the possibility of releasing emergency oil reserves in order to bring the oil price and petrol prices at the pump lower.

Over the weekend, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated that this was something that Japan was also looking into.

In addition to concerns over increased supply, the demand outlook is also starting to darken as COVID cases in Europe rise. Austria has re-imposed a full lockdown, this comes after Holland increased restrictions earlier in the month and as German COVID cases hit record highs.

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $75.76

Brent trades -0.4% at $78.12

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 Eurozone Consumer Confidence

21:45 NZ Retail Sales

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Dow Jones Forex USD Commodities Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
August 4, 2023 06:52 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
August 4, 2023 06:34 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Test June High
August 4, 2023 05:25 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
    AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
      Downtrend arrow
      S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 2, 2023 02:43 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 futures gap lower as Fitch downgrade their US credit rating
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 03:17 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.