US open: Wall Street edges higher shrugging off inflation fears for now

Stocks are set to claw back some losses as inflation fears ease for now. JOLTS job openings could raise more questions than provide answers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 12, 2021 8:52 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.07% at 34520

S&P futures +0.12% at 4365

Nasdaq futures +0.27% at 14750

In Europe

FTSE -0.35% at 7117

Dax -0.31% at 15143

Euro Stoxx -0.45% at 4050

Learn more about trading indices

Nasdaq leads gains

US stocks are pushing higher following yesterday’s selloff, with the tech heavy Nasdaq leading the gains, possibly after an encouraging update from Tesla.

Investors are managing to push inflation and stagflation fears aside for now, even as oil prices remain elevated around $80 per barrel. The market appears to be taking a breather as inflation fears fueled by the energy crisis and global supply chain disruptions will be back under the microscope later in the week with CPI and retail sales data.

With third quarter earnings just around the corner, cost pressures will be in focus across earning season and are likely to be the barometer of investor confidence.

Looking ahead US JOLTS job openings are due to be released. Given the surprisingly weak US NFP report, investors would be forgiven for assuming the JOLTS job openings will be low. However, recently JOLTS job opening data has been adding to the conundrum rather than resolving questions. Over 10 million job vacancies are expected to be reported.

Where next for the S&P500?

The Dow Jones is picking up off yesterday’s low of 34250. It trades caught between the 50 sma and the 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. The RSI is providing few clues at neutral point. Buyers might look for a move over the 200 sma at 34750 for further gains towards 35000 psychological level. Sellers might look for a move below the 50 sma at 34380 and yesterday’s low of 34250 for a deeper sell off.

Dow chart

FX – USD drifts, GBP rises after solid jobs data

The US Dollar is easing a few pips lower but remains around yearly highs as treasury yields hit at 5 month high of 1.63%

GBPUSD is on the rise after UK jobs data revealed that the labour market continues to recover. UK vacancies topped 1 million suggesting that the labour market can absorb the extra workers released from furlough as the scheme ended. The ONS reported a record 235k jobs added in July. More people are in work now than in February 2020. The data raised bets that the BoE could raise interest rates sooner.

GBPUSD 0.3% at 1.3628

EURUSD  -0.05% at 1.1570

Oil set for 5th straight day of gains

Oil prices are on the rise for a fifth straight session as the energy crunch continues. Coal prices rose to a record high in the previous session, gas prices have cooled slightly but is still four times more expensive than at the start of the year. Comparatively oil is more attractive lifting demand.

Technically oil is looking overbought on the daily chart so there could be a period of consolidation or a move lower on the cards. That said the outlook is still bullish whilst OPEC remain cautious over raising output.

WTI crude trades +0.4% at $80.43

Brent trades +0.26% at $83.56

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:00 JOLTS job openings


 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM
GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:05 PM
    Uptrend
    Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 10, 2024 12:21 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 9, 2024 09:50 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 5, 2024 04:34 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.