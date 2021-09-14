US open Wall Street jumps as inflation eases

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 14, 2021 9:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.35% at 34988

S&P futures +0.36% at 4486

Nasdaq futures +0.35% at 15490

In Europe

FTSE -0.14% at 7060

Dax +0.3% at 15751

Euro Stoxx +0.15% at 4180


Stocks jump as bets of a move by the Fed ease

US stocks are set to open firmly higher following the weaker than expected inflation data. Consumer prices rose at a slower pace than expected in August prompting bets that peak inflation could have passed.

CPI rose 5.3% YoY in August, down from 5.4% in July. On a monthly basis headline CPI rose 0.3%, down from 0.5% and below the 0.4% forecast.

In core CPI the slowdown was even more evident with Core CPI rising 4% down from 4.3% and below forecasts of 4.2%.

The softer inflation prints caused investors to push back on bets that the Fed could move sooner to taper bond purchases. Easing inflation would take the heats off the Fed to move prematurely. PPI data for August also rose at a slower pace so the evidence does appear to be building that peal inflation has passed. That said, supply chain bottle necks are expected to persist for a while so its unlikely that either PPI or CPI will drop dramatically or rapidly.

As bets of the Fed tightening policy eased, stocks have jumped and the US Dollar has fallen steeply.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow is once again making a move towards the 50 sma, After rejection yesterday another attempt could see the index retake this key support turned resistance. Any recovery needs to retake the 50 sma at 35070 and horizontal resistance at 35180 for the buyers to gain traction. On the downside a break below the 100 sma could  potentially spark a more significant selloff.

FX – USD tanks, GBP rises post jobs data

The US Dollar is plunging following the weaker inflation print.

GBP/USD the pound is pushing higher after encouraging UK labour market data. The data revealed that the number of employees on UK payrolls is back at pre-pandemic levels. The number of job vacancies rose 35% to 1 million. This suggests that the labour market can absorb the furloughed workers as the scheme winds down, prompting speculation of a sooner move by the BoE to hike interest rates.

GBP/USD  +0.44% at 1.3898

EUR/USD  +0.23% at 1.1837


Oil rises on US output concerns, IEA outlook

Oil prices are pushing higher trading around 6 week high as concerns over supply in the US continue to underpin the price. Supply hasn’t recovered from Hurricane Ida and is bracing for more hurricane disruption.

On the demand side, the IEA sees a 1.6-million-barrel demand rebound in October which is then expected to continue growing until the end of the year. Although the IEA did lower their global oil forecast for 2021 as a whole.

OPEC last week said they see demand easing in the final quarter but picking up to pr-pandemic levels in 2022.

Brent trades +0.4% at $73.51



Looking ahead

21:30 API crude stockpiles


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 USD

