Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Clings to Recovery Ahead of BoC

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:06 PM
42 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD broke down last month below range support after a surprise rate hike from the Bank of Canada. And then the pair put in a bearish outside bar last Friday after strong Canadian employment data drove another run of CAD-strength.
  • The Bank of Canada has another rate decision on Wednesday of this week and the pair has been showing a shorter-term bullish tendency after a falling wedge breakout two weeks ago. Can bulls continue to push price back into the prior range, or will BoC compel another push towards the 1.3000 handle?
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

It was a surprise when the Bank of Canada hiked rates last month. The BoC had previously paused rate hikes back in March, which had led to a bullish breakout in USD/CAD as the pair ascended above a key level at 1.3652, and this happened after an ascending triangle formation had set the stage for breakout. Prices in the pair moved up for a resistance test at 1.3855, which ultimately capped the highs a couple of days later before prices reverted right back into their prior range. By April, range support had come back into play, and after price set up a falling wedge formation there was another trip to the resistant Fibonacci level at 1.3652.

Last month saw that theme in reverse, as the Fed paused and the BoC hiked, which led to a breach of support as sellers pushed the pair below the 1.3338 level, which is relevant as this is the 50% retracement of the same major move from which the 61.8% marked resistance ahead of that breakout in March. Sellers continued the push, eventually setting a fresh nine-month low in late-June.

But, that was around the time that sellers started to show some stall, as I had shared in the webinar two weeks ago. That allowed for the build of a falling wedge formation, and that started to give way shortly after, with last week seeing expansion in that bullish move into Friday, at which point employment data from both the US and Canada was released.

 

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad four hour chart 71023Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD Big, Bad Daily Bar

 

The Friday outing in USD/CAD was an aggressive sell-off. It wasn’t quite a bearish engulfing candlestick as the close of Thursday’s candle matched perfectly with the open of Friday’s candle, but it was an outside bar, which entails full coverage of the prior day’s candle, wick included. Outside bars are often approached with a similar aim as engulfs, however, in that a big statement was made during that period.

The outside bar moved right down to a key support level at 1.3263, which was the swing-low from early-February. That has since helped to hold the lows as today’s candle is currently showing as a doji, but it does bring question to the bullish reversal theme after what a fairly strong showing was otherwise.

From the daily chart below, we can see that level at 1.3263 coming into offer near-term support, with additional support a little lower, around 1.3224 which is a spot of resistance-turned-support.

 

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad daily chart 71023Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD Longer-Term

 

Taking a step back to investigate the bearish side of the argument, it would seem as though bears would need to make a move at some point this week to keep the door open to bearish trend potential in USD/CAD.

After the nine-month-low was set a few weeks ago, the weekly chart printed a bullish outside bar which led to continuation last week, until Friday, at least. That Friday reaction would seem to give bears an open door to test fresh lows, which could then open the door to a move down towards another Fibonacci level of interest from the same study that plots at 1.3024, which was last in-play as resistance-turned-support in September of last year. A breach of 1.3223 opens the door for a push down towards the nine-month-low at 1.3117, after which the Fibonacci level comes into the picture.

 

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

usdcad weekly chart 71023Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley USD/CAD Canada Bank of Canada Canadian Dollar

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
Today 10:31 PM
Russell 2000 ahead in lackluster market
Today 07:06 PM
RBNZ Preview: NZD/USD Vulnerable to Dovish Forward Guidance
Today 06:02 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 04:20 PM
US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 03:57 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Double Top or Pause at 1.2850?
Today 02:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
By:
James Stanley
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
    Downtrend arrow
    Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
    By:
    James Stanley
    July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 6, 2023 07:49 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
        By:
        James Stanley
        July 5, 2023 08:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.