USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:26 PM
4 views
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Both USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 within touching distance of range highs
  • US inflation report, bond auction sees yield differentials relative to Japan widen
  • China will release key economic data on Friday, including trade and inflation figures

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours for USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 as traders attempt to digest the impact rom the hot “supercore” inflation reading in the US released overnight on Thursday.

We outlined in an earlier post why there may reason to be cautious about extrapolating the 0.61% monthly increase in the Fed’s closely watched core services ex-shelter inflation reading, something that may keep the prospects of a rate increase at the FOMC meeting next month in check for the moment.

However, the strength of the reading, combined with weak demand at an auction of 30-year Treasuries during the session, contributed to a sharp rise in longer-dated US bond yields, helping to spur on gains in the US dollar and widen yield differentials to other monetary jurisdictions, including Japan.

US-Japan bond yield differentials widen again 

The differential between US and Japanese 10-year yields is shown in the chart below, widening in response to the auction result and inflation report, taking it back towards highs seen earlier this month when USD/JPY briefly topped 150 before reversing sharply lower, leading to speculation the Bank of Japan may have intervened to support the yen.

spreads oct 13

USD/JPY nearing 150 again

You can see the steep reversal on the USD/JPY hourly chart, likely explaining the reticence of traders to push USD/JPY towards 150 today. With the pair overbought on hourly and signal line on MACD looking like it will crossover from above, we may see USD/JPY ease towards 149.50 or even uptrend support another 20 pips lower. Anything more substantial seems unlikely at this stage.

nikkei oct 13 1

Nikkei looking fatigued after huge rally 

For the high-flying Nikkei 225, the weaker yen may actually be supporting Japan’s big exporters, helping the index outperform many others across the Asian region. However, the bearish hammer printed on the hourly chart, starting just below where the index stalled out on Thursday at the top of the recent range, suggest further upside may be hard work in the short-term.

A resistance zone is located between 32645 to 32745. On the downside, 32145, uptrend support around 31800 and 31700 are the levels to watch.

usdjpy oct 13

From a fundamental perspective, Chinese trade, inflation and possibly credit data released today could prove to be influential on the performance of both USD/JPY and the Nikkei.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Snaps from Key Resistance - What's Next?
Yesterday 07:48 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Pending Breakout of Monthly Opening Range
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Battle Lines Defined Post-CPI
Yesterday 04:07 PM
Israeli Shekel Technical Analysis: USD/ILS Breakout to Seven-Year Highs
Yesterday 03:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Pending Breakout of Monthly Opening Range
By:
David Song
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 03:09 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 11, 2023 07:20 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 11, 2023 07:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.