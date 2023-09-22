USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:38 AM
0 views
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Should the Japanese government order the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to intervene in FX markets, it deserves the savage USD/JPY bounce that will almost inevitably be coming its way. Because rather than trying to convince traders that yen weakness reflects hyper-speculative forces detached from fundamentals, it needs to accept its own policies, and those of the BOJ, are what’s primarily responsible for suppressing the yen.

JPY weakness a consequence of policy divergence

By attempting to reflate the Japanese economy and flip the deflationary mindset that has been in place for decades, policymakers are purposely running extremely loose settings, especially on the monetary side. Contrast that to what’s happening in the United States where the Federal Reserve is attempting to do the exact opposite, deliberately running contractionary monetary policy to lower inflation back to acceptable levels.

The chasm between what the BoJ and Fed are doing is as wide as the Mariana trench is deep, resulting in US interest rates ballooning compared to those in Japan. That’s why investors are flocking to the USD and away from the JPY, especially when the US appears to be defying the economic slowdown seen elsewhere.

FX intervention may not work

Until that trend changes, or the BOJ abandons its ultra-easy policies, it’s why intervening in the FX market will be ineffectual beyond the immediate near-term. The Japanese government will be the one generating unnecessary market volatility in trying to fight fundamentals, as the Bank of Japan are doing with Japanese bond market by artificially suppressing yields. Across every tenor this week yield differentials between US and Japanese bonds blew out to the fresh highs. Is it any surprise USD/JPY rose to levels seen last year when the BOJ last intervened? Absolutely not.

But the threat of intervention has turned USD/JPY into a stalemate. The fundamental bias remains higher but few are willing to push it meaningfully so given constant warnings from Japanese officials, especially when US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seemed sympathetic to the idea this week.

USD/JPY: play the stalemate range

From a tactical perspective, this stalemate points to sideways range trading for the foreseeable future. USDJPY has found support recently around 145.00, so buying dips ahead of that with a stop below could work when USD/JPY approaches the bottom of the range. At the top of the range, everyone seems to think the BOJ’s line in the sand for intervention is 150, so rallies towards that figure with a stop above may suit those looking for downside.

USDJPY Sep 22

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: USD/JPY FX Bonds BoJ

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Yesterday 07:05 PM
GBP/USD Falls After BoE Rate Decision to Push RSI Into Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:07 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 20, 2023 07:27 AM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      USD/JPY: divergent central bank messaging generates renewed upside risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 19, 2023 11:38 PM
        channel_04
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Pulls Back with Fed and BoJ on Tap
        By:
        David Song
        September 18, 2023 07:38 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.