USD JPY slides to major support as dollar extends weakness

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 4, 2016 1:10 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Monday, USD/JPY slid back down to major support around the 111.00 level in the aftermath of last week’s market-moving comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen that were seen as exceptionally and uncharacteristically dovish. This extended slide for the currency pair has occurred despite a better-than-expected Non-Farm Payrolls reading out of the US on Friday and generally stable or rising equity markets that have tentatively begun to slow asset flows towards the safe haven Japanese yen.

Friday’s positive employment reading of 215,000 jobs added in the US against prior expectations of 206,000 largely failed to prompt any significant dollar rebound after the plunge that occurred as a result of Yellen’s dovish remarks earlier in the week, particularly with regard to low inflation prospects. With market participants having progressively lowered expectations for further US interest rate hikes in the foreseeable future, pressure on the US dollar is likely to continue.

From a price perspective, USD/JPY has reached down to hit a critical support juncture at the noted 111.00 level. Since February, this level has been touched and respected at least three times prior to the current re-test. The 111.00 level also forms the lower border of a large descending triangle pattern that has been in play for the better part of the past two months. Early last week, the upper border of this triangle was reached, which was also around the key 50-day moving average, before the dollar began its current slide.

With the Fed appearing to become increasingly dovish, the directional bias for the dollar has become increasingly pressured to the downside. Furthermore, recent events that should have had a positive effect on USD/JPY, including further easing by the Bank of Japan or positive economic data like last week’s Non-Farm Payrolls have not produced the expected result of strengthening the currency pair. The bearish outlook for USD/JPY would be further supported in the event of any pullback or correction in the current stock market rally. Such a retreat would likely result in more safe haven flows back towards the yen, which would further pressure USD/JPY.

A USD/JPY breakdown below the noted 111.00 support level and descending triangle pattern would confirm this bearish outlook, continuing the downtrend that has been in place for the past several months. In this event, the next major downside targets are at the 110.00 and 108.00 support levels.

Related tags: Federal Reserve James Chen Japanese yen Non-farm payrolls Technical Analysis US Dollar USD/JPY

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk of Oversold RSI Signal
Today 04:50 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Eye 147
Today 03:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Federal Reserve articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 12, 2023 03:06 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD Fails to Defend April Low Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    June 13, 2023 04:38 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
      By:
      David Song
      June 9, 2023 06:04 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
        By:
        David Song
        June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.