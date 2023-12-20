USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it

USD/JPY rallied nearly 2% after the BOJ's decision to keep policy unchanged, and there could be further upside to come. We also look at daily seasonality pattern for the ASX 200 in December, which suggests a record high could be close.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:03 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • SPX 500 Emini futures touched a record high on Tuesday Wall Street tracked the path of Santa’s rally, which also saw the Dow Jones rise for a ninth consecutive day to its own new record high. The Nasdaq 100 cash index also hit a fresh new high.
  • AUD/USD reached a 5-week high as it tracked risk assets and enjoyed the weaker US dollar, despite Fed member Bostic pushing back on an early rate cut
  • WTI crude oil extended its countertrend bounce and rose for a fifth day in line with my bullish bias outlined at the beginning of the week. Technically it appeared oversold, and geopolitical tensions around the Red Sea has brought with it concerns over supply.
  • USD/JPY rose to 145 by Wednesday’s high following the BOJ’s decision to do absolutely nothing. This is another market flagged as oversold ahead of the meeting. And while economists had fully backed no action, there was some excitement in market pricing that the BOJ might hike their interest rate looking at how well USD/JPY bounced on Wednesday.
  • USD/CAD fell to a 4-month low as inflation data for Canada was hotter than expected, with annual trimmed mean, median and headline CPI all failing to drop in line with the consensus estimates. Whilst this does not necessarily mean a BOC hike is imminent, it serves as a reminder as to why Governor Macklem’s said last week that the central bank “may be done, may not be done” in regards to further tightening.
  • The OIS curve continues to point towards 5% being the peak rate and cuts to begin next year. Let’s see if USD/CAD can build a base around 1.33, as this move lower could be getting ‘long in the tooth’.

 

20231220movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Australian leading index (Westpac-Melbourne Institute)
  • 10:50 – Japanese trade balance
  • 11:00 – New Zealand’s budget balance, economic forecasts
  • 18:00 – UK inflation, producer prices
  • 01:00 – SNB quarterly bulletin

 

 

ASX 200 seasonality patterns in December

We see a similar pattern on the ASX 200 as we see elsewhere this time of the year; strong gains. Taking data from April 2000, the ASX 200 has delivered a bullish monthly close 73% of the time. But if we drill down to daily returns for December, December 24th stands out for its 87.5% win rate alongside one of the strongest daily performances (average and median). In fact, the win rate is above 50% between December 17th to December 30th, the 27th also delivering notably strong returns on average and median alongside a punchy 80% win rate.

 

20231220asxseasonality

 

The ASX 200 I son track for a fourth consecutive bullish week with bullish momentum clearly on its side. The ASX now trades less than 2% from its record high, and with seasonality on its side little in the way of topping clues, it could be heading straight for that record high and for the 7700 handle. Pullbacks towards yesterday’s low could appeal to bulls, with 7500 also making a likely support level. 7600 is the next upside target, ahead of 7646 and 7700.

 

20231220asx200

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart:

USD/JPY has played quite nicely with my analysis this week, rising towards 145 following the BOJ’s ‘surprise’ decision of not changing rates (for a seventh year running…). The next big event for this pair is the US PCE inflation report on Thursday (early hours Friday for Sydney). Given the Fed are now pushing back against an early cut next year, then I suspect downside potential for USD/JPY may be limited and it is vulnerable to another leg higher. Take note that the 1-week implied volatility level has narrowed to indicate market expectations of lower volatility for the pair.

 

With RSI 14 above 50 and trending higher and RSI back below 50 (but not oversold), I’m now looking for prices to retraces towards 143 / 143.16. If it gets there during low volatility trade, the bias is bullish while prices remain above the 142.26 lows and for another crack at 145.

 

20231220usdjpy

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD JPY ASX

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
AUD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Divergence Emerges
Yesterday 06:20 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2023 10:03 PM
    japan_04
    USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 18, 2023 10:02 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 13, 2023 10:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.