US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck

US Dollar Talking Points:

The US Dollar begins Q3 in consolidation that build throughout the first half of this year, with both a double bottom and a descending triangle as potential setups in DXY.

Shorter-term there remains a slight bullish tint as prices have held higher-highs and higher-lows, with a key trendline sitting overhead that held the highs in the USD for more than two weeks through the June open.

The rest of this week brings some high-impact events with Services PMI set to be released tomorrow and Non-farm Payrolls on the docket for Friday.

The US Dollar is nearing a re-test of some key resistance and there’s two major drivers on the calendar for the rest of this week. Tomorrow brings the release of Services PMI, and the day after brings Non-farm Payrolls for the month of June which will offer the most up-to-date look at the employment market in the United States. Today’s driver was the release of meeting minutes after the last FOMC rate decision, when the bank skipped any hikes for the first time since January of 2022. But, as Powell and the Fed remarked during that rate decision, they did not expect that they were done yet with rates as they wanted to read incoming data to get an idea for how aggressive they should remain to be. Key of which is employment, and that will be spoken to on Friday upon the release of the NFP report.

Around the release of meeting minutes today has been a strong response in 10-year Treasury yields, which have traded to their highest level in three months, with a fast move towards the 4% marker.

US 10 Year Treasury Note Yields Daily Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

The US Dollar

In the US Dollar, the currency just spent the first half of 2023 trade coiling, and this comes on the heels of some aggressive trends. Through 2021 and the first nine months of 2022 USD bulls ruled the day, as higher rates from the Fed were priced-in to FX markets which allowed for massive trends in markets like USD/JPY, EUR/USD and even GBP/USD.

But as inflation started to soften in the second-half of last year, markets began to build in the expectation for the Fed to slow their rate hikes and, eventually, possibly even cut rates. That theme caught another shot-in-the-arm in March when the US banking sector started to look risky, bringing along the idea that the Fed would match that risk with a softer touch towards future moves with monetary policy.

That led to a strong bearish trend, particularly in Q4 of 2022 that ran through January of the New Year.

But price in DXY found support on February 2nd, and that was followed by a massive showing in the January NFP report that was released on February 3rd, which kick-started a six-week bullish cycle that ran into mid-March, around the time that banking worries started to take over.

US Dollar - DXY Weekly Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

USD Daily Chart

From the daily chart of DXY, we can see two different formations that are still in-play. On the bearish side, there’s a descending triangle formation and that will remain unless or until bulls can force a bullish breakout beyond the bearish trendline. This trendline was at issue in late-May and early-June and it held the highs for 10 of 11 days until bears ultimately were able to push price back down to 102.

But – 102 is still above the prior swing low of 101, and this may be an early highlight of bullish anticipation.

On the other side of the coin, there’s been two holds at support of 100.87, which keeps open the possibility of a double bottom formation, which is often approached with aim of bullish reversal. For that formation to trigger, bulls will need to push a breakout beyond the neckline of the formation, which is the highpoint between the two lows that I have plotted at 105.88 on the below chart.

But, before either of those come to fruition, we have near-term price action exhibiting higher-highs and higher-lows after that most recent test of 102 in DXY. Resistance overhead is at 103.45, which was the 2022 closing level, after which the bearish trendline comes into play. And traders would likely want to confirm a breakout of that trendline with a closed daily bar as there were multiple episodes of bulls testing above but failing to hold the move in that prior iteration.

This sets up for a test of that key resistance over the next couple of days as two significant drivers hit the headlines. If bulls can evoke a closed body break through the resistance trendline, the descending triangle would be nullified and USD bullish trends would start to look more attractive. If bears can elicit another hold, then price would remain in this consolidation with focus on re-tests of support at 103 and 102.

US Dollar - DXY Daily Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

