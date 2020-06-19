Yesterday, government data showed that's wholesale trade sales declined 21.6% on month in April (-10.6% expected). Retail sales, that will be published later today, will be highly watched. A decline of 15.1% is expected.From a technical point of view, on a daily chart,has broken below the lower boundary of aand is capped by its 50-period moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3850. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.3200 and a second one would be set at 1.3100 (January overlap) in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital