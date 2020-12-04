USDCAD and the other nonfarm payrolls day

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 4, 2020 1:44 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Nonfarm payrolls are not only due in the U.S. today as Canada's official jobs report for November will also be released later today (+20,000 jobs, jobless rate steady at 8.9% expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has struck against a former rising trend line and is capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is badly directed. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3140. The nearest support would be set at September 2018 low at 1.2790 and a second one would be set at set at April 2018 low at 1.2550 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex CAD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Today 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
Today 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Today 07:10 AM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
Today 05:02 AM
Can gold bugs reclaim $2000 on Fed-pause bets? The Week Ahead
Today 02:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:00 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:00 PM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 02:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.