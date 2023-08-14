USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:45 PM
31 views
Research
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Widening interest rates differentials between the United States and Japan continue to support the USD/JPY, seeing the pair pop to a fresh multi-month high above 145.00 today. While the move was unable to be sustained, the probe above the level will undoubtedly raise questions among traders about the threat of renewed currency market intervention given it was where the Bank of Japan first intervened back in September last year to curb relentless yen weakness.

The widening in rate differentials corresponds with another push higher in US bond yields after producer prices rose more than expected in July, including for services which reinforced concerns about strong wage inflation contributing to stickiness in services inflation.

 

How likely is that we see renewed intervention?

While the level is the same, the market dynamics are not. For starters, the yen has lost a little more than 5% against the US dollar over the past month, around half the amount seen over a similar timeframe prior to when the BOJ decided to intervene. As many seasoned central bank watchers know, it’s not levels that concern policymakers but how markets are functioning at the time. This move, so far at least, has been relatively measured, likely explaining why we’ve not seen a deluge of commentary from Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) expressing displeasure at where the yen is trading. As a reminder, the MOF instructs the BOJ to intervene on its behalf.

Adding to the case against intervention, the latest yen depreciation mirrors a widening in yield differentials with the US dollar, suggesting the move is warranted, especially when the BOJ continue to actively intervene in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market to keep benchmark 10-year yields anchored around 0%.

 

Watch for verbal intervention from the MOF

If the BOJ is instructed to intervene again, keep a look out for remarks from Japan’s Ministry of Finance expressing concern about market movements. As yet, we’ve not seen anything similar to what was seen before prior interventions, including after today’s move.

 

The USD/JPY trades at 144.90, well off the intraday high of 145.22 as a distinct risk-off tone spreads across Asia.  

 

20230814usdjpy

 

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Japan

Latest market news

AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
Today 01:17 AM
AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:50 AM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
August 11, 2023 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
August 11, 2023 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
By:
David Song
August 11, 2023 05:50 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 11, 2023 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 9, 2023 11:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.