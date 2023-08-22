USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:50 PM
0 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

Bond yields continue to grab headlines with real yields pointing higher. A growing expectation of higher-for-longer Fed rates, a resilient US economy and increased treasury debt sales are key drivers for real yields, and one which

 

The US 2-year yield closed above 5% for the first time since March on Monday. But if history is anything to go by (and this time is no different) then perhaps we should be on guard for yields to drop. Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday could well dictate which side of 5% the 2-year yield – which is more sensitive to Fed policy – closes on. With that said, it’s unlikely Powell will strike any such dovish tone required to make yields drop meaningfully given the resilience of the US economy. So perhaps it is different this time…

 

  • The PBOC (People’s Bank of China) surprised most by holding their 5-year loan prime rate (PR) steady, although they did cut the 1-year by 15bp.
  • A faltering property market has a -15bp cut for the 5-year LPR as it is the benchmark rate for mortgages in China.
  • The PBOC’s inaction weighed in China’s stock market indices, sending the China A50 back to key support at 12,400 and the CSI 300 fell to its lowest level since November, suggesting no immediate appetite to call the plunge protection team (where State banks are ordered to support the market)
  • Wall Street indices rose for a second day as they shook off last week’s negative sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 leading gains ahead of a key earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday
  • View my weekly COT report where we take a look at positioning of asset managers on the Nasdaq 100

 

20230822moversFX

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 15:00 – Japan’s BOJ core CPI
  • 21:30 – FOMC member Barkin speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 aw its lowest daily close since 11th July on Monday, although prices held above last week’s low and 7100.
  • 9 of its 11 sectors were also lower, led by consumer staples and info tech
  • Implied volatility continues to rise and rose to its highest level in a month
  • 7100 remains a key level of support for bulls to defend, although the positive lead from Wall Street and SPI futures rising 0.24% overnight suggests potential support for the ASX 200 cash market today
20230822asxglanceFX

20230822spi200

 

USD/JPY technical analysis daily chart):

We could be fast approaching popcorn time on USD/JPY again. Rising yields (and widening differentials) helped USD/JPY form a bullish engulfing day on Monday, stopping just beneath last week's high and the US 'soft CPI' high set on November 10th.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) sent a verbal warning shot last week, so I expect nothing less (and likely more) if this continues higher. My guess is an increased level of verbal intervention up to 150, with increased odds of actual intervention from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) around or above 150.

20230822usdjpyD1

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart)

Price action from last week’s high to low appears to have been corrective, with a false break of the October low and June high occurring ahead of a strong break of trend resistance. Prices are now consolidating within a potential continuation pattern on the 4-hour chart, although it wouldn’t surprise me too much to see a spike or two lower around the Tokyo open at 10:00 AEDT. Either way, the potential path of least resistance appears to be higher unless we get some further verbal warning shots from the MOF or BOJ. 14.59 is the initial target, the daily R1 pivot sits at 146.70 and the upper 1-day implied volatility band at 179.09.

20230822usdjpyH1

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Asian Open USD/JPY ASX

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Got the Break but Can They Drive the Trend?
Today 07:44 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce, EUR/JPY 14 Year Highs
Today 05:56 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Today 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Today 05:23 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Today 04:15 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:07 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 battered and bruised: Asian Open – 21st August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 17, 2023 11:22 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.