USD/JPY bulls return in style

Asian Indices:

Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -94.7 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 7,212.30

Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -40.69 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 27,412.79

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -151.83 points (-0.76%) and currently trades at 19,858.21

China's A50 Index has risen by 5.54 points (0.04%) and currently trades at 13,361.17

UK and Europe:

UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 29 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,907.66

Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,184.82

Germany's DAX futures are currently down -3 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,206.74

US Futures:

DJI futures are currently up 20 points (0.06%)

S&P 500 futures are currently up 28.25 points (0.24%)

Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 5.5 points (0.14%)

BOE member Ben Broadbent speaks at 09:00 GMT: Opening remarks at the BEAR Research Conference: New Digital Technologies and the Future Financial Landscape

Another hot US inflation print weighed on sentiment on Friday, sending al three major US benchmarks lower

Predictably, that has weighed on gold prices which now trade around $1803, just shy of our $1800 target – a level I suspect will hold as support

US yields continue to climb on growing expectations of a more hawkish Fed, with the 2-year closing at its highest level since 2007 on Friday

Oil prices are little changed, which are supported lower supply from Russia’s reduced output, versus high interest rates and expected lower demand

There’s no major economic data scheduled for today, so perhaps we’re in for a quiet one

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

The combination of a new dove at the helm of BOJ and a strong US inflation report saw USD/JPY print a convincing bullish engulfing day. Prices have since pulled back, and now in a period of consolidation around last week’s highs. The game plan from here is simple; any pullback to the 135.74 area / weekly picot point will pique our bullish interest, for a move to the 137.50 area.