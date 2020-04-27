The Bank of Japan, as expected, kept its benchmark interest rate at Negative -0.1% unchanged.
At the same time, the central bank announced plans to purchase unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds in case it is necessary.
Meanwhile, official data showed that Japan's jobless rate ticked up to 2.5% in March (as expected) from 2.4% in February.
However, the Japanese yen seems not to be weakened markedly by such economic reports.
On a Daily Chart (Short-Term view), USD/JPY is testing the key support at 107.00. A break below this level on a daily basis should bring about a bearish reversal.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
At the same time, the central bank announced plans to purchase unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds in case it is necessary.
Meanwhile, official data showed that Japan's jobless rate ticked up to 2.5% in March (as expected) from 2.4% in February.
However, the Japanese yen seems not to be weakened markedly by such economic reports.
On a Daily Chart (Short-Term view), USD/JPY is testing the key support at 107.00. A break below this level on a daily basis should bring about a bearish reversal.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY continues a rebound from a low of 106.97 seen overnight. It has located a key support at 107.15. Overhead resistance is 107.35. Above this level, further resistance would be encountered at 107.50.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:10 PM
Yesterday 06:57 PM
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Yesterday 06:01 PM
Yesterday 04:27 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dollar articles
Yesterday 11:54 AM
May 24, 2023 06:46 PM
May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
April 13, 2023 02:31 PM