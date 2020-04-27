The, as expected, kept its benchmark interest rate atunchanged.At the same time, the central bank announced plans to purchase unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds in case it is necessary.Meanwhile, official data showed that Japan'sticked up to 2.5% in March (as expected) from 2.4% in February.However, theseems not to be weakened markedly by such economic reports.On a(Short-Term view), USD/JPY is testing the key support at 107.00. A break below this level on a daily basis should bring about a bearish reversal.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY continues a rebound from a low of 106.97 seen overnight. It has located a key support at 107.15. Overhead resistance is 107.35. Above this level, further resistance would be encountered at 107.50.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView







