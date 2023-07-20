USDJPY Rally to Resistance Will Bears Respond 20 07 23

By: Sr. Strategist
Today 4:06 PM
USD/JPY, Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has bounced from the support looked at last week and is now holding at the resistance discussed in the Tuesday webinar, around the 140-140.30 area.
  • The larger trend here is still bearish, but now the onus is on sellers to respond as price is testing a spot of resistance from prior support. If sellers fail to hold the highs, bulls can continue to drive and this would raise the prospect of bigger-picture bullish reversal potential in the pair.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

USD/JPY was getting slammed a week ago, and it looked bleak for bulls as the pair had just dropped by more than 600 pips in a week. The US Dollar was breaking through supports and there were questions around the Yen-weakness theme as even EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY had posed pullbacks.

I had looked into this last Thursday for a USD/JPY article, asking where the low might be while pointing out a key spot on the chart at 137.68. This had been a pertinent price in the pair for the past nine months, initially coming into play as a swing low last November, and then showing as resistance on three separate occasions after.

Most recently, that resistance was in-play after Kazuo Ueda’s first rate decision atop the bank; but the corresponding pullback from that resistance inflection caught at a higher-low, keeping alive an ascending triangle formation. And when price went up for another test it slipped right through with a minimum of hassle. That triggered the next bullish run that ran all the way until the July open, with the pair holding very near a familiar resistance level at 145.

Well, that support has since come in to hold the lows and this has led to a strong bounce on a short-term basis; but longer-term, there’s now an open door for bears. Sellers were aggressive during the breakdown which led to a quick incursion of oversold conditions. But now that the pair has pulled back a couple of hundred pips and is re-testing a key spot on the chart.

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 72023Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Shorter-Term

 

Going down to the four hour chart can offer some greater granularity as we can see a series of higher-highs and higher-lows firing so far this week. This provides some context for shorter-term bullish approaches, as holds of higher-lows keeps the door open for fresh higher-highs.

Price has already pierced the top of the 140-140.30 resistance zone, so the question now is whether buyers can hold the pace, and this puts emphasis on the 140 psychological level as a hold there could be seen as a positive item for bulls. A failure to hold that, however, adds a bit more of a question mark to the topside theme because, again, the longer-term trend remains in a bearish state given the veracity of the move last week.

The most recent higher-low on the four-hour chart was at 139.13, and as long as bulls can defend that they can keep that door open; but if bears are able to take that out and breach the sequence of higher-highs and higher-lows, the short-term bullish theme is in question, as it’ll look as though bears responded to this lower-high resistance test to re-take control of the matter.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour 72023Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

