USDJPY remains pressured below key resistance

, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 92.6 on month in July (95.0 expected), from a revised 98.3 in June.. Here is what to look out for.The Mortgage Bankers Association'sfor the week ending July 24th is expected.for the June preliminary reading are expected to fall 0.5% on month, compared to -1.2% in the May final reading.for June are expected to increase 15.0% on month, compared to a record high of +44.3% in May.Finally, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep the federal funds target rate between 0.00% and 0.25%.All eyes are on theas the pair continues to remain under pressure after breaking below key support at the 106.07 level which also corresponded to rising trend line support. Next support areas can be identified at the 104.55 and 103.45 in extension to test March lows.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy Trading.