Waiting on a CHF breakout

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% on month in August (+0.3% expected), compared to +0.6% in July.The Monthly Budget Deficit jumped to 200.1 billion dollars on month in August (242.7 billion dollars expected), from 63.0 billion dollars in July.The Producer Price Index Final Demand increased 0.3% on month in August (+0.2% expected), compared to +0.6% in July.Initial Jobless Claims remained at 884K for the week ending September 5th (850K expected), in line with a revised reading from the week before. Continuing Claims unexpectedly rose to 13,385K for the week ending August 29th (12,904K expected), from a revised 13,292K a week earlier.Wholesale Inventories declined 0.3% on month in the July final reading (-0.1% expected), compared to -0.1% in the July preliminary reading.The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 2.9% for the week ending September 4th, compared to -2.0% in the prior week. US Job Openings increased to 6.618 million on month in July (6.000 million expected), from a revised 6.001 million in June.The NZD, CAD and GBP had theover the last week against the USDshowing a 0.44% gain against the greenback. The GBP and CAD were the week's biggest losers at -0.94% and -3.59% respectively.Looking at the chart,just below its 50-day moving averageA breakout is favored to the downside continuing the prior trend.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy Trading