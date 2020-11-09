Weaker JPY after Tankan Index

This morning, official data showed that Japan's November Tankan Index stood at -13 in November, above -28 expected and -26 the previous month.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, USD/JPY is rebounding and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 103.15 as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 103.60 and a second one would be set at 103.80 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, USD/JPY is rebounding and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 103.15 as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 103.60 and a second one would be set at 103.80 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
July 6, 2023 03:00 PM