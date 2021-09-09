Why the Dow Jones and the NZDUSD appear vulnerable

September 9, 2021 12:07 AM
11 views
Last night the S&P500 and the Dow Jones closed lower for a third straight session, providing an initial indication that the negative seasonal tendencies of September may again be set to play out. 


The Dow Jones appears to be the most willing participant of the three key U.S. equity indices in exploring the downside after closing for a second day below the uptrend support from the March 2020 low. 

In the F.X. space, the U.S dollar index has benefited from risk aversion buying the past three sessions. Should the U.S. dollar continue to rally on the back of further equity weakness, the NZDUSD appears vulnerable. 

While New Zealand’s covid outbreak now appears under control enabling the government to lift restrictions across most of the country, possibly as early as this afternoon, Auckland is expected to remain in lockdown until late September.

Based on this, Goldman Sachs forecast the current lockdown to shave 3.5-4ppt off Q3 GDP. While this is unlikely to stop the RBNZ from raising rates in October and November of this year, it increases the risks that the NZDUSD may be susceptible to a pullback. 

In recent weeks, the NZDUSD rallied over 5% to a high of .7170, above the 200 day moving average at .7118, and trend channel resistance at .7150 from the February .7465 high.

The move to the .7170 high appears to have been a false break higher out of a well-established trend channel. If U.S. stock markets continue to wobble, it would not be difficult to imagine some mean reversion in the NZDUSD back below .7000c. 

As such, consider opening short NZDUSD positions near .7100c, with a stop loss placed above .7175 and looking to take partial profit near .7000c and again near .6950. 

NZDUSD Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 9, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities NZD Forex Stocks

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Today 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
Today 07:14 AM
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
Today 02:55 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 11:46 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:14 AM
      Research
      Dow Jones outlook: Walgreens Boots stock sinks on weaker outlook
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:15 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones forecast: Where next for Nike stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.