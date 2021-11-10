Why tumbling real yields may become a real headache for the DXY index

November 10, 2021 12:09 AM
4 views
Forex trading

There has been no obvious catalyst for the fall in yields. However, it is notable that the decline has been global. For example, overnight long end yields in Germany and the U.K. declined by 8-11bp while U.S. treasury yields declined by 4-7bp as U.S. 30 year yields reached their lowest level since July.

The fall has been more pronounced in the real yield space (the interest rate adjusted for inflation). This week, U.S. 30 year real yields traded to a record low, and U.S. 10 year real yields broke below the bottom of a well-established range at -100bp, to close overnight at -117 bp, within touching distance of their -119bp low from August of this year.

The decline in yields is more surprising because economic data has been encouraging of late and inflation concerns remain. Most likely, the move is in response to traders unwinding positions after key central banks' meetings last week were dovish compared to market expectations.

Aside from gold, the decline in yields has the potential to impact the FX space. As can be viewed on the chart below the U.S. dollar index, the DXY has closely tracked the move in real yields. It currently appears almost 2% overvalued at its current price of 94.00.

If the DXY index breaks uptrend support at 93.50 coming from the May 89.53 low, it increases the risk of a deeper pullback in the DXY index towards the support provided by the 200 day moving average of 92.00.

DXY index vs US 5yr Real Yields

 

 

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 10th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: DXY Forex Trading FOREX USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:16 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low
Yesterday 06:21 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
Yesterday 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: Fed Countdown- USD Battle Lines Drawn
By:
Michael Boutros
July 25, 2023 04:09 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rally at Risk- FOMC on Tap
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    July 21, 2023 03:40 PM
      Research
      USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Analysis: Did USD/CAD Form a Bottom at 1.31?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 17, 2023 02:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.